Manchester United news: Brentford match postponed due to Covid outbreak

Manchester United’s upcoming match against Brentford in the Premier League has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak.

The two sides were set to play each other at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday. However, it became doubtful that the match will be played on schedule after tests of players or staff came back positive.

The Red Devils also kept their training ground closed for 24 hours to reduce the risk of infection.

And now, after taking guidance from the authorities and Premier League, United announced the postponement of their midweek match against Brentford.

The club statement read: “Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.”

Manchester United travelled to Norwich City last weekend and managed to secure full points from the away encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the crucial goal to help the Red Devils to a narrow 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Although they took maximum points at Norwich, Ralf Rangnick’s side were not very convincing and could have been on the losing side if David de Gea hadn’t made some stunning saves.

United have now climbed to fifth in the league standings after Rangnick led them to victories in his first two matches.

The German football expert will be aiming to secure Champions League football for the Manchester side for the next season.

And considering the quality of the squad and the 63-year-old’s coaching credentials, it looks likely that they will finish in the Top Four.