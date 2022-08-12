Manchester City vs Bournemouth Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester City’s first home game of the season comes in the shape of newly-promoted Bournemouth, who impressed on their return to the top flight last weekend against Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 3.24/1 with Virgin Bet

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Bet Builder Tip 1: Over 3.5 Goals

Manchester City’s title defence got off to the perfect start last weekend having comfortably dispatched of West Ham in an assured 2-0 victory.

Having scored one shy of 100 goals last season, it is no surprise we are predicting a convincing win for the champions against newly-promoted Bournemouth.

The Cherries did look impressive in a 2-0 opening day win at home to Villa, but City scored 20 goals in six games against Premier League newcomers last season.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Bet Builder Tip 2: Two or More Goals in 2nd Half

Next we are expecting City to see out the game in style, and we have tipped there to be two or more goals in the second period.

The home side scored ten more goals in the second half than they did in first half last season, and are notoriously ruthless when it comes to killing off their opponents.

That isn’t to say the visitors don’t possess a goal threat of their own having finished with the second-best offensive record in the Championship with 74 goals, so they may well add to the scoreboard.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Bet Builder Tip 3: Riyad Mahrez to Score

Rounding off our bet builder, we are tipping a goalscorer and have picked out Riyad Mahrez as a likely candidate.

While the obvious choice would be marquee summer signing Erling Haaland after his emphatic brace on his Premier League debut, City’s top scorer last season Riyad Mahrez presents much better value.

The Algerian should be given the nod to start having only featured as a substitute against the Hammers, and his 24 goals in all competitions during last campaign highlights just how potent he can be.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Manchester City 1/14 Draw 12/1 Bournemouth 28/1

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Team News

All eyes will be on City’s marquee signing Erling Haaland following a storming debut last weekend, while fellow new signing Julian Alvarez may be handed his first Premier League start. Kalvin Philipps is thought to have picked up a niggling injury, so is ruled out of this one.

Meanwhile, Scott Parker is hopeful of handing Ryan Fredericks a first appearance this weekend as he recovers from a calf injury, but Joe Rothwell’s is still ruled out with a thigh problem.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream