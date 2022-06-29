Manchester City Summer Transfers: Who Have They Signed Already?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

How do you improve the most complete squad in world football? It seems Pep Guardiola and the rest of the Manchester City board have huge plans for both incomings and outgoings, and with three confirmed acquisitions already, they certainly mean business ahead of next season.

Who Have City Signed?

Julian Alvarez – Striker/Winger

While Julian Alvarez’s move to Manchester City was confirmed way back in January, the 22-year-old spent the remainder of the season at River Plate ahead of a a summer switch.

Undoubtedly one of, if not the, brightest sparks in South America, Alvarez has long been the subject of interest from a whole host of Europe’s elite, and it seems Manchester City are ready to integrate him straight into the first team squad.

Most notably, he caught the eye when scoring six, yes six, goals against Allianz Lima in the Copa Libertadores, becoming the only player in River Plate history to do so.

With Raheem Sterling edging closer to the exit, it would seem City are prepared to give the enigmatic Argentine the playing time flourish, and under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, we may see the beginnings of a fruitful career.

Fee: £14m

Kalvin Phillips – Midfielder

With Fernandinho calling time on his Manchester City career after nine years, City have responded immediately by acquiring the services of Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 26-year-old certainly fits the mould of a Pep Guardiola-type player – he operates very deep, has an incredible eye for long distance passes as well as possessing the defensive know-how and tenacity that Fernandinho injected into the team.

While not exactly a like-for-like replacement, he brings some unique qualities to Manchester City. Alongside Rodri, he will be the beating heart of the midfield, dropping deep as a short option and dictating the tempo, something Leeds and the England national team have benefited hugely from in recent years.

Fee: £45m

Erling Haaland – Striker

Manchester City have not only got their long-awaited striker, but they also have managed to bring in one of the most sought-after and valuable players in world football for a cut price of £51m.

Erling Haaland arrives with huge expectation resting on his shoulders after two 40+ goal seasons in the last three years. His style of play is unlike anything seen anywhere in world football – strong, quick, physically imposing and deadly in front of goal, he has all the qualities to succeed in England.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva feeding the Norwegian, it would seem Manchester City have found the final piece in an already breathtaking puzzle. For a team who finished the Premier League as the highest scorers with 99 goals, the thought of Haaland being thrown in as well is deeply unsettling for the rest of the title challengers.