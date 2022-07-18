Manchester City Pre-Season Fixtures and Results: Dates, Times and Locations

Manchester City have flown out to the United States for the start of their pre-season tour, which kicks off this week.
Pep Guardiola’s side will play two fixtures in the States before heading back home in order to play the Community Shield against Liverpool at the end of this month.
Below you’ll find a full list of the Cityzens’ off-season preparations.
Manchester City Pre-Season 2022/23 Confirmed Schedule
- 21st July – Manchester City vs Club América (01:30 GMT) – NRG Stadium, Texas
- 24th July – Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich (00:00 GMT) – Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- 30th July – Liverpool vs Manchester City (17:00 PM GMT) – Wembley Stadium, England.
Manchester City Pre-Season Results
Below you will find the results of each fixture as they happen.
- 21st July – Manchester City vs Club América
- 24th July – Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
- 30th July – Liverpool vs Manchester City
Manchester City Pre-Season Locations
The City squad flew out to Houston to begin their 2022/23 preparations where they have been training in the blistering lone star state sunshine.
New boys Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips were all aboard the plane and we got a first glimpse of them training with the team over the last few days.
Training in the Houston heat ☀️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/5yt55wc0J5
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 18, 2022
They will feature for the first time in the sky blue shirt when they face Mexican side Club America at the NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.
German champions Bayern Munich will round off their tour of the states as they travel north to Wisconsin, where they will play in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
And, of course, Liverpool will be waiting for them back home at the end of the month as last season’s title rivals lock horns at Wembley.
Manchester City Pre-Season Times
Unfortunately for all the fans at home hoping to catch the fixtures in the States, the fixtures will all kick-off at midnight or after.
The Club America fixture kicks-off on the 21st July at 01:30 for UK residents, while the Bayern Munich match three days later is slightly earlier at 00:00 However, the Community Shield on the 30th July will kick off in the late afternoon, scheduled to be 17:00.
Manchester City Squad For Pre-Season
John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden will miss Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States, with the club citing the fact they do not meet the entry requirements although no more information was given.
Aymeric Laporte is also left out through injury, but Oleksandr Zinchenko was included despite being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this week.
Kyle Walker
Rúben Dias
Kalvin Phillips
Nathan Aké
Erling Haaland
Jack Grealish
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Rodrigo
Kevin De Bruyne
Stefan Ortega
Julian Alvarez
Bernardo Silva
Riyad Mahrez
João Cancelo
Ederson
Scott Carson
Liam Delap
Kayky
Luke Mbete
Cole Palmer
James McAtee
Josh Wilson-Esbrand
City will be in action three times this month, so it is worth checking out our comprehensive guide to the best football betting sites in preparation.