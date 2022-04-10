Man City vs Liverpool Combined XI: Who Makes the Cut Ahead of Premier League Showdown?

Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and both teams will look to claim an advantage in the title race with a win.

Both teams are stacked with world-class talents who have been in rampant form this season and here at Sportslens we look at a potential combined eleven.

Alisson

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been a colossus for Liverpool at the back.

He has helped the Reds keep 17 clean sheets and he has produced countless match-winning saves for Jurgen Klopp’s side throughout the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool right-back has been in breathtaking form this season and he has picked up the most number of assists in the Premier League with 11 to his name.

Joel Matip

While many would argue that Ruben Dias is a more deserving candidate in the combined eleven, the Cameroon defender has been in impeccable form for Liverpool this season.

Furthermore, Dias has had a few injury problems but Matip has been ever-present for the Reds since the start of the season.

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman is undoubtedly the best defender in the world and he has been in sensational form for Liverpool after returning from his cruciate ligament injury this season.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool keep 17 clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese defender is naturally a right-sided full-back but he has operated on the left side of the defence quite a few times this season and he has been in sensational form for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian midfielder is undoubtedly the best player in his position in the Premier League and he has been in impressive form in recent months.

De Bruyne has picked up 10 goals and three assists in the league so far and he could be the game-changer for Manchester City on Sunday.

Phil Foden

The Manchester City youngster has put in several important displays for Pep Guardiola’s side in recent seasons and he could be instrumental in breaking down the Liverpool defence this weekend.

The 21-year-old has picked up seven goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

Fabinho

Arguably the most important fielder in the Liverpool line-up. The Brazilian has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp and his presence has helped Liverpool tighten up at the back.

Fabinho is adept at breaking up the play and setting up counter-attacks for his teammates.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian’s presence in the combined eleven is hardly a surprise. The 29-year-old has been the best player in the Premier League this season with 20 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League so far.

Diogo Jota

The 25 year old Portuguese international has been in impressive form this season and he has scored 14 goals and picked up one assist in 21 starts in the league this season.

While the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have done well this year, Jota has been on another level for the Reds every time he has been called upon.

Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian has been in sublime form for Manchester City this season and despite not being a regular starter for them this year, he has chipped in with 10 goals and four assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

Man City vs Liverpool Combined XI