Mali vs Equatorial Guinea live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

Mali and Equatorial Guinea face off in the Africa Cup of Nations’ final round-of-16 match on Wednesday at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Live Stream

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Preview

Mali qualified for the knockout rounds by winning Group F, with seven points in a group that included Mauritania, Gambia, and Tunisia.

In the group stage, Equatorial Guinea was one of the unexpected surprises. Despite being pitted against continental powers Algeria and Ivory Coast; they came in second place in Group E.

Nzalang Nacional qualified for the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Sierra Leona on matchday three. Pablo Ganet scored the game-winning goal in the 38th minute.

When does Mali vs Equatorial Guinea kick-off?

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea will kick off at 20:00 CET on 26th January 2022.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Mali Team News

Mali has not reported any injuries so far.

Mali possible starting lineup:

Mounkoro; Haidara, Kouyate, Sacko, Traore; Haidara, Camara, Bissouma; Djenepo, Traore, Kone

Equatorial Guinea Team News

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Equatorial Guinea.

Equtorial Guinea possible starting lineup:

Mbara; Akapo, Coco, Orozco, Ndong; Salvador, Ganet, Machin, Buyla; Siafa, Nsue

