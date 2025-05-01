Magic team President Jeff Weltman says the team will look through a ‘win now lens’ this offseason

On Tuesday night, the Magic lost 120-89 to the Celtics in Game 5. Orlando lost the series 4-1 to Boston after making the playoffs as the #7 seed in the East.

Their 2024-25 season was thrown off course when several key players had long-term injuries. On Thursday morning, Orlando’s President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman, spoke on the local radio. Weltman was on 96.9 The Game, and he discussed a more aggressive approach this offseason. He said the Magic will be operating through a “win-now lens.”

What moves can the Magic make this offseason to upgrade their roster?

For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Orlando Magic had back-to-back seasons with 40+ wins. In 2023-24, they were 47-35 and 41-41 in 2024-25. Orlando made the playoffs both seasons but lost in the first round. With the offseason approaching, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman gave insight on what the Magic could do. He explained how the team will look through a “win-now lens” this offseason.

What that entails is yet to be seen. After the 2023-24 season, the Magic only made one significant change to their roster. They signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal. In 2024-25, the Magic allowed just 105.5 points per game. That was the best in the NBA. Having a connected team defensively is not what has hurt the Magic.

It’s their inconsistency on the offensive end. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both averaged 25+ points per game this postseason. The next closest was Wendell Carter Jr. with 10.2 per game. In four of their five games this postseason, the Magic finished with less than 100 points. Jeff Weltman noted that if the Magic want to become better offensively, it’s going to come with a cost. That’s because of financial limitations in the league’s CBA. What is the next step for the Magic this summer?