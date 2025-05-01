NBA

Magic team President Jeff Weltman says the team will look through a ‘win now lens’ this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jeff Weltman Magic
Jeff Weltman Magic

On Tuesday night, the Magic lost 120-89 to the Celtics in Game 5. Orlando lost the series 4-1 to Boston after making the playoffs as the #7 seed in the East. 

Their 2024-25 season was thrown off course when several key players had long-term injuries. On Thursday morning, Orlando’s President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman, spoke on the local radio. Weltman was on 96.9 The Game, and he discussed a more aggressive approach this offseason. He said the Magic will be operating through a “win-now lens.”

What moves can the Magic make this offseason to upgrade their roster?


For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Orlando Magic had back-to-back seasons with 40+ wins. In 2023-24, they were 47-35 and 41-41 in 2024-25. Orlando made the playoffs both seasons but lost in the first round. With the offseason approaching, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman gave insight on what the Magic could do. He explained how the team will look through a “win-now lens” this offseason.

What that entails is yet to be seen. After the 2023-24 season, the Magic only made one significant change to their roster. They signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal. In 2024-25, the Magic allowed just 105.5 points per game. That was the best in the NBA. Having a connected team defensively is not what has hurt the Magic.

It’s their inconsistency on the offensive end. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both averaged 25+ points per game this postseason. The next closest was Wendell Carter Jr. with 10.2 per game. In four of their five games this postseason, the Magic finished with less than 100 points. Jeff Weltman noted that if the Magic want to become better offensively, it’s going to come with a cost. That’s because of financial limitations in the league’s CBA. What is the next step for the Magic this summer?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jeff Weltman Magic
NBA

LATEST Magic team President Jeff Weltman says the team will look through a ‘win now lens’ this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Clippers vs. Nuggets pic
NBA
Two road teams look to close out their first-round series in Game 6 on Thursday night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025

Throughout the 2025 playoffs, there have been several exciting first-round matchups. That includes Pistons vs. Knicks in the East and Clippers vs. Nuggets in the West.  New York and Denver…

Brian Windhorst pic
NBA
WATCH: Brian Windhorst says Lakers’ JJ Redick acted ‘childishly’ ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025

The Lakers’ 2024-25 season officially ended on Wednesday night. Los Angeles lost 103-96 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round matchup.  It’s the second straight postseason the…

Alperen Sengun Rockets pic 1
NBA
Houston’s Alperen Sengun is the first player to average 20/10/5 through their first five playoff games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
WATCH: LeBron James said ‘no comment’ when asked about the Lakers’ deficiency at center
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Damian Lillard Bucks pic
NBA
What recovery process will Damian Lillard go through to repair his Achilles tear?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Maxi Kleber Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers injury report: Maxi Kleber (foot) upgraded to questionable for Game 5
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025
Arrow to top