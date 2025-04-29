NBA

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 09.48.18
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 09.48.18

The Boston Celtics can close out the first round of the playoffs in style with victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Celtics vs Magic Game 5 preview

The Celtics will be hoping to get out of this series as soon as possible and tonight’s Game 5 offers the perfect opportunity to do so on home soil.

It hasn’t been an easy ride by any means with Orlando resembling the infamous ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ at the best of times, taking the physicality to an arguably unsportsmanlike level.

Boston is riddled with bumps and bruises with Jayson Tatum playing through a severe bone bruise in his shooting wrist, Jaylen Brown experiencing similar pain in his knee and Jrue Holiday hasn’t featured since Game 2.

Joe Mazzulla’s side desperately need a few days to get themselves back in good order before tackling the second round against the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, so don’t bank on the Magic extending this series to a Game 6 and beyond.

Tatum willed the Celtics to victory last time out in Game 4, tallying 37 points (16 in the fourth quarter) and 14 rebounds on the night as the defending champions took a convincing 3-1 lead back to Massachusetts.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum’s 37-point showing in Game 5

Boston is double-digit favorites in Tuesday’s match-up and cruised to victory in the first two games of the series – even when Tatum had an underwhelming Game 1 before getting injured and missing Game 2 entirely.

Homecourt advantage is everything in the postseason and despite the best efforts of Orlando’s star duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, their campaign will more than likely come to an end here.

Tatum is averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds in the series compared to Banchero’s 32 points and eight rebounds alongside 26 points and six assists a night for Wagner.

Celtics vs Magic injury report

Boston Celtics injuries

F Jaylen Brown (knee; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (hamstring; out)

Orlando Magic injuries

G Jalen Suggs (knee; out), F Mo Wagner (knee; out)

What TV channel is Celtics vs Magic on?

Game 5 vs of Celtics vs Magic will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on NBC Sports Boston for residents of Massachusetts and FanDuel Sports Network Florida for those living in Florida.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 09.48.18
NBA

LATEST Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 29 2025
Darius Garland Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers injury report: Darius Garland (toe) could remain sidelined for Game 4 on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025

With a 64-18 record in 2024-25, the Cavaliers earned the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the first round, Cleveland is matched up against the #8 seed Miami…

JJ Redick pic
NBA
Lakers’ JJ Redick is being criticized for making no substitutions in the second half of Game 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025

In the postseason, head coaches tend to shorten their rotations. Every possesion is valube in the playoffs and a coach will not play somone he cannot trust.  This proved true…

Josh Hart Knicks pic
NBA
NBA refs admit a foul should have been called on Josh Hart at the end of Game 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
Khaman Maluach Duke pic
NBA
Duke freshman Khaman Maluach has declared for the 2025 NBA draft in June
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
rsz 20240212 093643 20240211 amx sports damian lillard expresses interest owning 1 po
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Suffers Possible Career Ending Achilles Injury In Playoff Defeat To Indiana Pacers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 25 at 15.47.42
NBA
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 25 2025
Arrow to top