The Boston Celtics can close out the first round of the playoffs in style with victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Celtics vs Magic Game 5 preview

The Celtics will be hoping to get out of this series as soon as possible and tonight’s Game 5 offers the perfect opportunity to do so on home soil.

It hasn’t been an easy ride by any means with Orlando resembling the infamous ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ at the best of times, taking the physicality to an arguably unsportsmanlike level.

Boston is riddled with bumps and bruises with Jayson Tatum playing through a severe bone bruise in his shooting wrist, Jaylen Brown experiencing similar pain in his knee and Jrue Holiday hasn’t featured since Game 2.

Joe Mazzulla’s side desperately need a few days to get themselves back in good order before tackling the second round against the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, so don’t bank on the Magic extending this series to a Game 6 and beyond.

Tatum willed the Celtics to victory last time out in Game 4, tallying 37 points (16 in the fourth quarter) and 14 rebounds on the night as the defending champions took a convincing 3-1 lead back to Massachusetts.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum’s 37-point showing in Game 5

Boston is double-digit favorites in Tuesday’s match-up and cruised to victory in the first two games of the series – even when Tatum had an underwhelming Game 1 before getting injured and missing Game 2 entirely.

Homecourt advantage is everything in the postseason and despite the best efforts of Orlando’s star duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, their campaign will more than likely come to an end here.

Tatum is averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds in the series compared to Banchero’s 32 points and eight rebounds alongside 26 points and six assists a night for Wagner.

Celtics vs Magic injury report

Boston Celtics injuries

F Jaylen Brown (knee; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (hamstring; out)

Orlando Magic injuries

G Jalen Suggs (knee; out), F Mo Wagner (knee; out)

What TV channel is Celtics vs Magic on?

Game 5 vs of Celtics vs Magic will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on NBC Sports Boston for residents of Massachusetts and FanDuel Sports Network Florida for those living in Florida.