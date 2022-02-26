Luton Town vs Derby County live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Luton Town and Derby County will face off at Kenilworth Road in a game that will be crucial for both teams’ promotion hopes.

Luton Town vs Derby County Preview

The Hatters defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 last weekend before defeating Stoke City 2-1 on Wednesday. They’ve climbed to eighth place in the league rankings, with 51 points from 32 games, just missing out on a spot in the promotion playoffs. After a hefty points deduction last year, Derby is still fighting relegation.

The Rams are in 22nd place with 21 points from 33 games, eight points off safety, and were also defeated 2-1 by Millwall in their most recent match.

When does Luton Town vs Derby County kick-off?

The Luton Town vs Derby County will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town vs Derby County Team News

Luton Team News

Luton will be without the services of Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry, and Jordan Clarke.

Luton possible starting lineup:

Steer; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Osho, Bell; Hylton; Adebayo, Jerome

Derby County Team News

Kamil Jozwiak won’t play for Derby.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Forsyth; Bielik, Bird; Ebosele, Knight, Sibley; Plange