Luton Town vs Derby County live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Luton Town and Derby County will face off at Kenilworth Road in a game that will be crucial for both teams’ promotion hopes.
Luton Town vs Derby County live stream
You can watch the Luton Town vs Derby County live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.
- Click here to join Bet365.
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your Bet365 account.
- Start watching the Luton Town vs Derby County live stream.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365– Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred– Great quality of streams
- BetUK– New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet– Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport– Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re willing to watch Luton Town vs Derby County, Bet365 has got you covered.
If you are a new user, you can register an account with Bet365 and watch the Luton Town vs Derby County live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.
You may join Bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Luton Town vs Derby County Preview
The Hatters defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 last weekend before defeating Stoke City 2-1 on Wednesday. They’ve climbed to eighth place in the league rankings, with 51 points from 32 games, just missing out on a spot in the promotion playoffs. After a hefty points deduction last year, Derby is still fighting relegation.
The Rams are in 22nd place with 21 points from 33 games, eight points off safety, and were also defeated 2-1 by Millwall in their most recent match.
When does Luton Town vs Derby County kick-off?
The Luton Town vs Derby County will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Kenilworth Road.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Luton Town vs Derby County Team News
Luton Team News
Luton will be without the services of Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry, and Jordan Clarke.
Luton possible starting lineup:
Steer; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Osho, Bell; Hylton; Adebayo, Jerome
Derby County Team News
Kamil Jozwiak won’t play for Derby.
Derby County possible starting lineup:
Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Forsyth; Bielik, Bird; Ebosele, Knight, Sibley; Plange
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins