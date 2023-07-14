Lucas Giolito May Be Traded As Deadline Approaches

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is expected to be traded by the time the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Lucas Giolito and Michael Lorenzen could be moving out of the AL Central at the trade deadline. My latest @MLBNetwork report on the two right-handers. @670TheScore https://t.co/41zr08y1Q9 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 14, 2023

Lucas Giolito has been a mainstay in the Chicago White Sox rotation since he got traded from the Washington Nationals. After a horrific 2018 season where he allowed the most earned runs in the MLB with 118, Giolito turned it around and made his first All-Star team. His ERA went from 6.13 to 3.41 which is a drastic jump. Due to that 2018 season is career ERA is 4.22 which is not great but serviceable for back end of the rotation kind of pitcher. This season Giolito is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA.

What Team Is Interested In Giolito?

The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say. Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB-best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLBPipeline.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 13, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers were mentioned as a potential suitor for Giolito as the trade deadline approaches. The team does need starting pitching which many teams need but the Dodgers are one of those teams that could go on a run any year. The Dodgers are also supposedly in the market for Shohei Ohtani, but those are just rumors. The Dodgers lost Dustin May for the season and have been trotting out rookies with little to no experience pitching in the MLB. Adding Giolito will easily bolster this starting rotation.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are +650 to win the World Series according to California sportsbooks.

Giolito is one of the top arms that could be available at the deadline, so any team that trades for him will get a nice back end of the rotation guy with the upside of being a solid number two starter.