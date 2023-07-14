MLB

Lucas Giolito May Be Traded As Deadline Approaches

Author image
Owen Jones
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is expected to be traded by the time the MLB trade deadline approaches.

 

Lucas Giolito has been a mainstay in the Chicago White Sox rotation since he got traded from the Washington Nationals. After a horrific 2018 season where he allowed the most earned runs in the MLB with 118, Giolito turned it around and made his first All-Star team. His ERA went from 6.13 to 3.41 which is a drastic jump. Due to that 2018 season is career ERA is 4.22 which is not great but serviceable for back end of the rotation kind of pitcher. This season Giolito is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA.

What Team Is Interested In Giolito?

 

The Los Angeles Dodgers were mentioned as a potential suitor for Giolito as the trade deadline approaches. The team does need starting pitching which many teams need but the Dodgers are one of those teams that could go on a run any year. The Dodgers are also supposedly in the market for Shohei Ohtani, but those are just rumors. The Dodgers lost Dustin May for the season and have been trotting out rookies with little to no experience pitching in the MLB. Adding Giolito will easily bolster this starting rotation.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are +650 to win the World Series according to California sportsbooks.

Giolito is one of the top arms that could be available at the deadline, so any team that trades for him will get a nice back end of the rotation guy with the upside of being a solid number two starter.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
