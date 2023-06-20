The Denver Nuggets are still basking in the glow of winning the 2023 NBA Championship, and the party continues for some. Based on what we’ve seen since the final whistle last week, there might not be anyone having more fun than head coach Michael Malone.

Michael Malone Is Having More Fun Than Anyone

Michael Malone is a legend lol pic.twitter.com/4RFqgYDB8E — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 15, 2023

Malone had been vocal in the media throughout the postseason. He never shied away from criticism of his own team, and even threw some verbal jabs at opponents in his pre and postgame comments. It continued when the Finals concluded, with Malone saying that the team was not satisfied with one ring, but was more interested in creating a dynasty.

At the victory parade, a hoarse Malone took the microphone at center stage and gave one of the quotes of the day while struggling to find his voice:

“We running this s–t back!”

Before he headed out for that parade, he made an appearance on Pat McAfee’s podcast, in which he used his airtime to throw some shade at LeBron James and his comments about retirement. James appeared to clap back with a veiled yet passionate response.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that Michael Malone had taken the celebration a step further. A couple of pictures were released that featured Malone posing at a tattoo parlor, the left sleeve of his t-shirt rolled up, showing off his brand-new ink.

Malone Gets A Celebratory Tattoo

Malone went with a celebratory tattoo, one that features Maxie the Miner, the first ever Nuggets mascot. The red-bearded figure appears to be jumping with an ABA basketball in one hand and the Larry O’Brien trophy in the other. In one of the featured photos, it appears that Nuggets’ assistant video coordinator Connor Griffin got the same emblem on his thigh.

It has been a long road to the top for Malone, who narrowly missed out on being a part of some great teams. He was on the Cavaliers staff during LeBron James’ first stint in Cleveland, but was gone by the time he returned. His next stop was with the Warriors as an assistant under Mark Jackson, but left in 2013 before the dynasty took off.

Malone’s first head coaching gig came in Sacramento with the Kings, who inexplicably fired him after the team started 11-13 in during his second season when their star player was out with a virus.

He joined the Nuggets in 2015, and has been working towards this moment ever since.

