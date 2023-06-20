LOOK: LeBron James Vacations With Draymond Green In France

Both LeBron James and Draymond Green have lingering questions to answer about their futures, but it doesn’t appear to be a point of too much stress, as the two were seen together overseas on Monday.

LeBron James, Draymond Green Together In France

Bron and Draymond were seen in France together on Sunday 👀 (via josh_sass98/IG) pic.twitter.com/bZx98NUj7F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2023

Green made headlines on Monday morning when it was announced that he would be opting out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. He declined his $27.5 million player option, enabling him to test the free agent waters. It is unclear what Green’s intentions are as far as the possibility of re-signing, but he’ll be able to see what his value is like on the open market.

The questions that James is facing are a bit more self-induced. Following the Lakers’ embarrassing sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Nuggets, LeBron hinted at the possibility of retirement in his post game press conference, sending the media into a speculation frenzy.

But that tactic was likely done by design, as it deflected the focus from the team’s failures. It was enough to get the rumor mill turning, however, and there are still those who doubt his future in Los Angeles.

They have plenty of time to talk things over with one another, and are doing so in sunglasses and bucket hats.

Decisions On Their Futures Will Come Soon

Draymond is declining his $27.5M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/846dgfBtAx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2023

In an Instagram picture that was posted on Sunday, James and Green are seen sitting at a table filled with glasses and pellegrino bottles. Both are wearing similar vacation attire, and Green has a lit cigar in his hand while he speaks to restaurateur Samy Sass. The photo was taken in France.

The sight of the two hanging out together isn’t an odd one. They are good friends off of the court, with both being represented by the same agency in Klutch Sports. There have long been rumors that the two would eventually like to play alongside one another, and we could see that come to fruition as they reach the tail end of their respective careers.

The Lakers will certainly be doing some tinkering with their roster this off-season, but they’re likely looking for a more well-rounded skill set for the money they’d be paying than the one that Green can currently provide.

