Rumors have been swirling about his future ever since LeBron James left the door open to retirement. There are betting lines available for you to wager on which team he’ll play for next should he leave the Lakers, and there is a new favorite atop the board.

LeBron James Next Team Odds: Mavericks Are The New Favorites

The Lakers aren’t interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade for LeBron James, per @jovanbuha “If Dallas is offering Luka Dončić for James, then yes, one would assume the Lakers will listen.” pic.twitter.com/016rfcBf3s — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 5, 2023

There are many who believe that it was a deflection. His team had just suffered a series defeat by way of a sweep in the Western Conference Finals, and the next morning’s talk shows led with the story of his possible retirement rather than the Lakers’ failures.

But James hasn’t done or said anything to put the rumor mill to rest, and things heated up on Monday with multiple reports regarding his potential future. It began with a news bomb from Shams Charania, stating that Kyrie Irving had already been in contact with LeBron about the possibility of them joining forces in Dallas.

Because of the news, the Mavericks are now the favorites to land the superstar, according to BetOnline.ag.

When the odds were initially released a couple of weeks ago, there were different leaders at the top of the odds board. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks shared a +300 designation, and were tied for the shortest odds to land James. But they have both dropped, with the 76ers coming in at +700 (4th shortest odds) and the Knicks at +800 (6th).

Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2023

With Monday’s news drop, the Mavericks have shot all the way up to +120, easily the best odds that any team has had during the sweepstakes thus far.

The next two teams on the list would surely make for juicy news stories for years to come, should James choose them as destinations. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors come in at a somewhat distant +500, both of whom he has extensive history with, both as a member and opponent. The rise of the Warriors up the board is likely due to a new regime and general manager being in place, and his growing relationship with Draymond Green.

LeBron James Next Team Odds Play Mavericks +120 Warriors +500 Cavaliers +500 76ers +700 Suns +800

It is unlikely that LeBron James leaves the Lakers in any capacity. He has a lot invested in the city of Los Angeles, not only for his current playing days but for his post-retirement career as well. His son will be starting his freshman year at USC in the Fall, and it would stand to reason that James would want to remain around home to attend games.

As reported later in the day, the Lakers probably wouldn’t be interested anyway. It would likely take a trade in order for any team to acquire James, and it is thought that the Mavericks simply don’t have the assets to make a worthwhile deal.

