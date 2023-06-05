Betting

LeBron James Next Team Odds: Dallas Mavericks Are The New Favorites

Anthony R. Cardenas
Rumors have been swirling about his future ever since LeBron James left the door open to retirement. There are betting lines available for you to wager on which team he’ll play for next should he leave the Lakers, and there is a new favorite atop the board.

LeBron James Next Team Odds: Mavericks Are The New Favorites

There are many who believe that it was a deflection. His team had just suffered a series defeat by way of a sweep in the Western Conference Finals, and the next morning’s talk shows led with the story of his possible retirement rather than the Lakers’ failures.

But James hasn’t done or said anything to put the rumor mill to rest, and things heated up on Monday with multiple reports regarding his potential future. It began with a news bomb from Shams Charania, stating that Kyrie Irving had already been in contact with LeBron about the possibility of them joining forces in Dallas.

Because of the news, the Mavericks are now the favorites to land the superstar, according to BetOnline.ag.

When the odds were initially released a couple of weeks ago, there were different leaders at the top of the odds board. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks shared a +300 designation, and were tied for the shortest odds to land James. But they have both dropped, with the 76ers coming in at +700 (4th shortest odds) and the Knicks at +800 (6th).

With Monday’s news drop, the Mavericks have shot all the way up to +120, easily the best odds that any team has had during the sweepstakes thus far.

The next two teams on the list would surely make for juicy news stories for years to come, should James choose them as destinations. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors come in at a somewhat distant +500, both of whom he has extensive history with, both as a member and opponent. The rise of the Warriors up the board is likely due to a new regime and general manager being in place, and his growing relationship with Draymond Green.

Mavericks +120 BetOnline logo
Warriors +500 BetOnline logo
Cavaliers +500 BetOnline logo
76ers +700 BetOnline logo
Suns +800 BetOnline logo

 

It is unlikely that LeBron James leaves the Lakers in any capacity. He has a lot invested in the city of Los Angeles, not only for his current playing days but for his post-retirement career as well. His son will be starting his freshman year at USC in the Fall, and it would stand to reason that James would want to remain around home to attend games.

As reported later in the day, the Lakers probably wouldn’t be interested anyway. It would likely take a trade in order for any team to acquire James, and it is thought that the Mavericks simply don’t have the assets to make a worthwhile deal.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
