Livingston vs St Mirren live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, St Mirren will encounter Livingston at Tony Macaroni Arena in a Premiership match.

Livingston vs St Mirren live stream

Livingston vs St Mirren Preview

Livingston’s most recent Scottish Cup match ended in a 4-3 defeat to Hearts. In this encounter, they had 40% possession and three shots on target. At Tynecastle Park, they had one corner as well.

St Mirren’s most recent home Scottish Cup match was a 4-0 victory over Kelty Hearts. Goals were scored by Alex Greive, Jordan Jones, and Greg Kiltie at The SMISA Stadium.

The most recent meeting between Livingston and St Mirren concluded in a 1-1 draw at The SMISA Stadium.

When does Livingston vs St Mirren kick-off?

The Livingston vs St Mirren will kick off at 20:00 on 19th February 2022 at Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston vs St Mirren Team News

Livingston Team News

Sebastian Soto, Tom Parkes, and Daniel Barden are injured for Livingston.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater; Penrice, Holt, Omeonga, Pittman, Forrest; Nouble, Anderson

St Mirren Team News

St Mirren will head into the game without Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tait; Gogic, Power; Kiltie, Ronan, Jones; Greive