Livingston vs St Johnstone live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Livingston and St Johnstone will play the Scottish Premiership match against one another on 2nd February 2022, Wednesday.

Livingston vs St Johnstone Live Stream

Livingston vs St Johnstone Preview

Livingston will be looking to build on their recent Premiership victory over Hibernian, which they won by a score of 2-3.

Livingston had 33% possession and 19 shots on goal, 9 of which were on target, in the encounter. Ayo Obileye, Jack Fitzwater, and Alan Forrest scored goals for Livingston. Hibernian had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target.

On the other hand, St Johnstone drew 0-0 with Dundee in the Premiership last time out.

St Johnstone had 52 percent possession and 9 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Dundee had ten shots on goal, two of which were on target, against their opponents.

When does Livingston vs St Johnstone kick-off?

The Livingston vs St Johnstone will kick-off at 00:45 on 2nd February 2022 at Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston vs St Johnstone Team News

Livingston Team News

Livingston has reported the injuries of Sebastian, Tom Parkes, and Daniel Barden.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Montano; Pitman, Holt, Omeonga; Bailey, Anderson, Forrest

St Johnstone Team News

St Johnstone will be without the services of Shaun Rooney, Nadir, Michael O’ Halloran, Craig Bryson, David Wotherspoon.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Clark; Cleary, Gordon, McCart; Brown, Davidson, Craig, MacPherson, Booth; May, Kane

