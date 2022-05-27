Liverpool Wage Bill: Who Is The Highest Earner At Liverpool?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool have enjoyed great success in recent seasons under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds ended their thirty-year wait for a Premier League trophy in 2019 and they managed to win their sixth Champions League title recently as well.

The Merseyside giants now have an opportunity to complete a remarkable treble if they can beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final tomorrow. The Reds have already won the English League Cup and the FA Cup.

Having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, the Merseyside outfit will have no shortage of motivation here. Tomorrow’s Champions League final will be Liverpool’s third in the last five seasons.

One of the main reasons why Liverpool have managed to re-establish themselves as giants of European football over the last few seasons is the way they have conducted their transfer business.

Klopp has put together an exceptional squad at Anfield by signing some top players like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Here at Sportslens, we take a look at what it costs to keep the side together.

Liverpool Weekly Wages

Virgil van Dijk £240,000 Thiago £225,000 Mohamed Salah £225,000 Sadio Mané £200,000 Alisson £190,000 Jordan Henderson £190,000 Fabinho £180,000 Roberto Firmino £180,000 Andrew Robertson £160,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold £160,000 James Milner £150,000 Joël Matip £140,000 Naby Keïta £130,000 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain £125,000 Diogo Jota £120,000 Luis Díaz £100,000 Joe Gomez £85,000 Divock Origi £82,000 Takumi Minamino £72,000 Ibrahima Konaté £71,000 Loris Karius £65,000 Kostas Tsimikas £65,000 Adrián £63,000 Curtis Jones £47,000 Caoimhin Kelleher £32,000 Harvey Elliott £21,000 Nathan Phillips £19,000 Neco Williams £9,000 Conor Bradley £3,400 Elijah Dixon-Bonner £3,300

Liverpool Highest Earner

Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk is currently the highest earner at Liverpool with wages of around £240,000 per week.

The former Southampton star signed for a club-record fee of £75m a few years ago and he has been instrumental to Liverpool’s recent success. The Dutchman is undoubtedly the best defender in the world and he has transformed Liverpool into a world-class team with his quality and leadership.

Date courtesy: Salarysport.