Liverpool Wage Bill: Who Is The Highest Earner At Liverpool?

Liverpool have enjoyed great success in recent seasons under the management of Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds ended their thirty-year wait for a Premier League trophy in 2019 and they managed to win their sixth Champions League title recently as well.
The Merseyside giants now have an opportunity to complete a remarkable treble if they can beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final tomorrow. The Reds have already won the English League Cup and the FA Cup.
Having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, the Merseyside outfit will have no shortage of motivation here. Tomorrow’s Champions League final will be Liverpool’s third in the last five seasons.
One of the main reasons why Liverpool have managed to re-establish themselves as giants of European football over the last few seasons is the way they have conducted their transfer business.
Klopp has put together an exceptional squad at Anfield by signing some top players like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.
Here at Sportslens, we take a look at what it costs to keep the side together.
Liverpool Weekly Wages
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
£240,000
|
Thiago
|
£225,000
|
Mohamed Salah
|
£225,000
|
Sadio Mané
|
£200,000
|
Alisson
|
£190,000
|
Jordan Henderson
|
£190,000
|
Fabinho
|
£180,000
|
Roberto Firmino
|
£180,000
|
Andrew Robertson
|
£160,000
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
£160,000
|
James Milner
|
£150,000
|
Joël Matip
|
£140,000
|
Naby Keïta
|
£130,000
|
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|
£125,000
|
Diogo Jota
|
£120,000
|
Luis Díaz
|
£100,000
|
Joe Gomez
|
£85,000
|
Divock Origi
|
£82,000
|
Takumi Minamino
|
£72,000
|
Ibrahima Konaté
|
£71,000
|
Loris Karius
|
£65,000
|
Kostas Tsimikas
|
£65,000
|
Adrián
|
£63,000
|
Curtis Jones
|
£47,000
|
Caoimhin Kelleher
|
£32,000
|
Harvey Elliott
|
£21,000
|
Nathan Phillips
|
£19,000
|
Neco Williams
|
£9,000
|
Conor Bradley
|
£3,400
|
Elijah Dixon-Bonner
|
£3,300
Liverpool Highest Earner
Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk is currently the highest earner at Liverpool with wages of around £240,000 per week.
The former Southampton star signed for a club-record fee of £75m a few years ago and he has been instrumental to Liverpool’s recent success. The Dutchman is undoubtedly the best defender in the world and he has transformed Liverpool into a world-class team with his quality and leadership.
Date courtesy: Salarysport.