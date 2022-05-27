Countries
Home News liverpool wage bill who is the highest earner at liverpool

Liverpool Wage Bill: Who Is The Highest Earner At Liverpool?

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Liverpool have enjoyed great success in recent seasons under the management of Jurgen Klopp

The Reds ended their thirty-year wait for a Premier League trophy in 2019 and they managed to win their sixth Champions League title recently as well.

The Merseyside giants now have an opportunity to complete a remarkable treble if they can beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final tomorrow. The Reds have already won the English League Cup and the FA Cup. 

Having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, the Merseyside outfit will have no shortage of motivation here. Tomorrow’s Champions League final will be Liverpool’s third in the last five seasons. 

One of the main reasons why Liverpool have managed to re-establish themselves as giants of European football over the last few seasons is the way they have conducted their transfer business. 

Klopp has put together an exceptional squad at Anfield by signing some top players like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Here at Sportslens, we take a look at what it costs to keep the side together. 

Liverpool Weekly Wages

Virgil van Dijk

£240,000

Thiago

£225,000

Mohamed Salah

£225,000

Sadio Mané

£200,000

Alisson

£190,000

Jordan Henderson

£190,000

Fabinho

£180,000

Roberto Firmino

£180,000

Andrew Robertson

£160,000

Trent Alexander-Arnold

£160,000

James Milner

£150,000

Joël Matip

£140,000

Naby Keïta

£130,000

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

£125,000

Diogo Jota

£120,000

Luis Díaz

£100,000

Joe Gomez

£85,000

Divock Origi

£82,000

Takumi Minamino

£72,000

Ibrahima Konaté

£71,000

Loris Karius

£65,000

Kostas Tsimikas

£65,000

Adrián

£63,000

Curtis Jones

£47,000

Caoimhin Kelleher

£32,000

Harvey Elliott

£21,000

Nathan Phillips

£19,000

Neco Williams

£9,000

Conor Bradley

£3,400

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

£3,300

 

Liverpool Highest Earner

Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk is currently the highest earner at Liverpool with wages of around £240,000 per week. 

The former Southampton star signed for a club-record fee of £75m a few years ago and he has been instrumental to Liverpool’s recent success. The Dutchman is undoubtedly the best defender in the world and he has transformed Liverpool into a world-class team with his quality and leadership.

