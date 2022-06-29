Liverpool Transfer Targets: Who Will Liverpool Sign This Summer?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side were just two games away from completing the first ever quadruple in British football last season, and will seek squad reinforcements this summer to avenge the heartbreak.

The Reds were just a single point away from a record breaking 20th league title, after Manchester City’s heroics to come back from 2-0 down on the final day and snatch the trophy with three goals in five minutes.

Vinicius Jr’s second-half strike in Paris sealed yet another Champions League triumph for Real Madrid, pouring on the misery for Liverpool in a devastating week of football for the club.

However, Klopp’s men still managed to complete the double, adding an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup to their ever-growing trophy cabinet. The Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties in both games after 240 combined minutes of goalless football at Wembley.

Earlier this month, Liverpool announced the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal reportedly worth up to £85m. The 22-year-old Uruguayan will act as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane, who has left the club in favour of joining German champions Bayern Munich in a £35m move.

The Reds have also brought in attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho in a £5m deal from Championship winners Fulham, and signed highly-rated Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsey for £4m. The pair are just 19 and 18-years-old respectively, with Klopp building for the future already.

Liverpool’s business is far from over and they have their eye on multiple targets that Jurgen Klopp would love to bring to Anfield ahead of the new Premier League season beginning in August.

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are reportedly ready to lock horns with Real Madrid and battle it out to sign Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jude Bellingham, who has taken European football by storm since his move from Birmingham City in 2020.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player to score a Champions League goal and the youngest player to represent England at a major tournament, as well as being the second-youngest player to score in a Champions League knockout game.

Chelsea are also believed to be sniffing around alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid, but it is thought that the youngster would prefer a move to Merseyside and join Jurgen Klopp’s dynasty at Anfield.

A move this summer is expected to be unlikely, with 2023 being set as the goal to complete a deal for one of football’s hottest properties – with Dortmund anticipated to demand a fee of at least £115m for Bellingham’s signature.

Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has also been touted as a potential arrival at Anfield this summer, and has been mentioned in a proposed swap deal that would see Naby Keita head the other way to Milan.

The 25-year-old put his name amongst Europe’s elite midfielders during last year’s Euro 2020 triumph with Italy, and Liverpool’s ageing squad is in need of some fresh faces ahead of the new league campaign starting on August 7th.

Thiago is now 31-years-old, with Jordan Henderson at 32, and James Milner at 36, meaning Liverpool are running out of time with these players and will need to upgrade in the near future to keep their squad in the best shape possible.

It is yet to be known whether a move for Barella this summer would implicate a potential deal for Jude Bellingham next summer, but the Italian would come at a significantly cheaper cost at around £70m.

Serge Gnabry

According to SPORT, Liverpool are interested in bringing Bayern Munich and former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry to Anfield this summer. The 26-year-old’s current deal in Munich expires in 2023 meaning if a new contract proposal is rejected, he would more than likely be sold this year.

A deal for the German would likely demand a £40m fee, and negotiations would be expected to move smoothly after the Sadio Mane deal earlier this month with the pair of clubs already in fresh contact.

Regular game time is a concern for Gnabry, as he would be fighting for a starting spot alongside Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota on the wing however Jurgen Klopp is known to be one of the best man-managers in world football and ensures a high squad morale at all times.