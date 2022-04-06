Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp sends Erling Haaland transfer message

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Liverpool but manager Jürgen Klopp has ruled out any chance of a summer transfer.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his contract which allows him to leave for a fee of around £64 million this summer and the Reds are unwilling to part with that kind of money for his services.

The Norwegian international has developed into one of the hottest properties in European football and he is destined to be football’s next superstar.

It is no secret that Liverpool must look to bring in a quality striker this summer, especially after the regression of Roberto Firmino and the 21-year-old Dortmund striker would have been a quality long term acquisition for them.

Haaland has managed to score 23 goals in 24 appearances for the German club this season and he’s unlikely to have any shortage of suitors this summer.

The striker has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent months.

It will be interesting to see where the Norwegian ends up eventually.

Haaland needs to join a club where he will get regular first-team football and the system will be engineered to get the best out of him. A move to Liverpool would have certainly suited his playing style but Klopp’s recent comments have poured cold water over any potential move.

Klopp told SportBild: “We won’t be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy – we’ll be having nothing to do with it. No chance! To be honest, I don’t want anything to do with it. It’s not fun.”

Apart from his transfer fee, the striker is likely to command massive wages and his agent Mino Raiola is likely to demand significant commission as well.

The Reds have already splashed £49 million on Luis Diaz earlier this season and it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to shell out on another big-money signing without a considerable sale in the summer.

Star forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a contract extension at Anfield and the Reds will have to shell out top dollar in order to convince the Egyptian to continue at the Merseyside club.

It is fair to assume that Liverpool will prioritise the contract extension of Salah this summer and therefore a big-money move for any other attacker seems unlikely.

Furthermore, the Reds will have to bring in reinforcements at the heart of their midfield as well, especially with the likes of James Milner expected to depart in the summer. The Reds did not replace Gini Wijnaldum at the start of the season and they might need to bring in more than one central midfielder at the end of this season.