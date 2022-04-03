Benfica vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 8/1 Shot

Benfica would be hoping to make home advantage count when they take on Liverpool at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa.

Some might call it a herculean task. And of course it is never easy to defeat Liverpool. This is a team that has a chance to rule England once again. More than that, they’re very solid in Europe these days. However, the Portuguese giants trust in their own powers.

Darwin Nunez continued forcing scouts to write reports on his like squires. The young striker was in fine form against Ajax and it was his goal that ensured his team sealed a place in the next round of the competition. No one expected them to come this far based on their domestic campaign but the Eagles are flying high in Europe.

Benfica v Liverpool Bet Builder Free Bet

If you agree with what we have to say and take a punt on our Bet Builder below, you'll pick up odds of 1/8.

Benfica v Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Benfica to Win @ 7/1 with William Hill

The first part of our Bet Builder is also the riskiest. While Liverpool have been in great form, the Aguilas cannot be underestimated. They’re very solid at home and are unlikely to enter the field just to make up for the numbers. So, the first part of our Bet Builder isn’t a Merseyside win, but instead a draw, which has odds of 7/2.

Nunez to score first @ 16/5 with William Hill

With four goals in eight Champions League games, Darwin Nunez is definitely a striker to watch out. The young Uruguayan international is a real threat in the box so don’t be surprised if he manages to beat Alison at least once. An individual bet on Salah to score can get you odds of 13/5 at William Hill.

Liverpool to win 2-1 @ 8/1 with William Hill

Finally, we’re going to go with Liverpool registering a hard-fought 2-1win over the home side. You’ll get individual odds of 8/1 at William Hill for the Reds to win 2-0, which we think is a decent price.

Benfica v Liverpool Bet Builder Tip @ 8/1 with William Hill

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 1/8. It’s certainly not the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on how bad the home side want to win the league title.