Site News

Life After TB12: Where do the Bucs go from here?

Author image
Charles Parada
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Brady
Brady

The second round of TB12 career eulogies commenced after announcing his retirement with a short video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now left with a GOAT-sized hole to fill at the quarterback position. Although it should be noted Brady looked much less effective in his final season. Internally, Tampa Bay may only have to turn towards former Florida Gator and second-round pick Kyle Trask. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are free agents.

Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask had an excellent career at Florida and was advanced enough to be a second-round draft pick. While he does not possess high-ceiling tools, there is optimism that he can be a serviceable starter, especially with the receiving weapons currently on the Bucs.
With Byron Leftwich’s stale, predictable offensive play-calling moving away, there could be a reason for optimism with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Canales, formerly the quarterbacks’ coach in Seattle, helped Geno Smith revitalize his career. The Bucs are not a talentless offense, and Trask just had two seasons to understudy for the most accomplished man to ever play the position.

Free Agency

The free agency market is very deep with former starters. Derek Carr, Jimmy Garropolo, Geno Smith, Andy Dalton, and Daniel Jones, among many others, create a lot of possibilities. However, as they are so far over the cap number, there would be significant necessary changes for some of these names.

Trade

The trade market carries names like Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. Still, outside of the possible trade of Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, or some other quarterback on a rookie deal, it seems complicated to fit any large contract within the current salary structure.

Draft

The draft will present options, but the Bucs need to trade up. Anthony Richardson is starting to get top-ten and even first-overall pick buzz. There is a consensus top 4, which may seem unattainable at pick 19. However, other options available could prove to be good values. Jake Haener, Tanner McKee, Max Duggan, and more all have their fans.

This is shaping to be one of the most impactful team offseasons in 2023. It will be interesting to see where Tampa Bay goes to fill the shoes of TB12.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Charles Parada

Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
View All Posts By Charles Parada
Author Image

Charles Parada

Twitter Linkedin
Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
View All Posts By Charles Parada

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News

LATEST Rihanna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites

Author image Olly Taliku  •  13h
Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  20h

Ryan Reynolds has turned his attention closer to home for his next sporting venture, with the Canadian actor reportedly beginning the process to purchase NHL outfit Ottawa Senators. Reynolds is…

128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023

More people tuned in to Rihanna’s return to the stage during the Super Bowl half-time show than the game itself according to data from FOX Sports. After a five-year hiatus,…

Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
curry
Site News
Steph Curry Hoping To Return To Action Shortly After All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
Site News
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | AL Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
Site News
Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | WI Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Arrow to top