Life After TB12: Where do the Bucs go from here?

The second round of TB12 career eulogies commenced after announcing his retirement with a short video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now left with a GOAT-sized hole to fill at the quarterback position. Although it should be noted Brady looked much less effective in his final season. Internally, Tampa Bay may only have to turn towards former Florida Gator and second-round pick Kyle Trask. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are free agents.

Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask had an excellent career at Florida and was advanced enough to be a second-round draft pick. While he does not possess high-ceiling tools, there is optimism that he can be a serviceable starter, especially with the receiving weapons currently on the Bucs.

With Byron Leftwich’s stale, predictable offensive play-calling moving away, there could be a reason for optimism with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Canales, formerly the quarterbacks’ coach in Seattle, helped Geno Smith revitalize his career. The Bucs are not a talentless offense, and Trask just had two seasons to understudy for the most accomplished man to ever play the position.

Free Agency

The free agency market is very deep with former starters. Derek Carr, Jimmy Garropolo, Geno Smith, Andy Dalton, and Daniel Jones, among many others, create a lot of possibilities. However, as they are so far over the cap number, there would be significant necessary changes for some of these names.

Trade

The trade market carries names like Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. Still, outside of the possible trade of Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, or some other quarterback on a rookie deal, it seems complicated to fit any large contract within the current salary structure.

Draft

The draft will present options, but the Bucs need to trade up. Anthony Richardson is starting to get top-ten and even first-overall pick buzz. There is a consensus top 4, which may seem unattainable at pick 19. However, other options available could prove to be good values. Jake Haener, Tanner McKee, Max Duggan, and more all have their fans.

This is shaping to be one of the most impactful team offseasons in 2023. It will be interesting to see where Tampa Bay goes to fill the shoes of TB12.