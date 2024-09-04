NHL

Leon Draisaitl Signs $112Million Contract With Edmonton Oilers Making Him Highest Paid Player In NHL

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl played a key role in getting the Oilers to game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last year and his hard work has finally been rewarded with an eight year, $112million contract making him the highest paid player in the NHL. 

Leon Draisaitl Agrees 8-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers experienced heartbreak in the Stanley Cup final last season, losing to the Florida Panthers in the cruelest of fashion after a thrilling seven game series.

One of the most important players in that team was Leon Draisaitl, who was entering the final year of his contract with the Oilers heading into next season.

The Oilers won’t have to worry about one of their star players leaving now though, with Draisaitl putting pen to paper on an eight-year, $112million deal this week – making Draisaitl the highest player in the league.

There didn’t seem to be much doubt over where Draisaitl would be playing next season with his contract running out, as the centre seemed keen to stay in Edmonton.

“I take great pride in being an Oiler and always obviously wear my heart on my sleeve, but I love nothing more than wearing that jersey and representing our city and our great fans,” Draisaitl said. “I’m really, really excited and happy to hopefully be an Oiler for life.

“I don’t know anything other than Edmonton and I feel super proud and excited to wear that jersey every single day. I think we’re building something really special and that’s just something I want to continue to be a part of and hopefully get it one step further.”

Draisaitl has played for the Oilers since he came into the NHL in 2014, with the 28-year-old last signing a $68m, eight-year deal in August 2017.

Although the Oilers were disappointed at the final hurdle last year, Draisaitl has faith that the current squad can bounce back next season with an even bigger bid for the Stanley Cup.

“We’ve gathered a lot of experience, a lot of positive signs over our playoff run and we have a big chunk of the group back. I think we’re ready to attack again and ready to apply these messages and these moments that we’ve learned along the way last season, into this season.”

Draisaitl scored 41 goals and picked up 65 assists during the regular season last year – but it was his 10 goals and 21 assists in the playoffs that was so crucial to Edmonton’s Stanley Cup run last year.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Jeremy Swayman
NHL

LATEST Bruins Goaltender Jeremy Swayman Provides Update On Contract Situation

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024
Gabriel Landeskog
NHL
Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog Could Return To Action This Season After 2 Years On The Sideline
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024

Colorado Avalanche has been without its captain for over two years now, but Gabriel Landeskog may finally return to the ice this season after recovering from injury.  Gabriel Landeskog Set…

John Tavares
NHL
Maple Leafs’ John Tavares ‘Honoured’ To Hand Captaincy Role Over To Teammate Auston Matthews
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is relinquishing his role at the helm of the team, passing the captaincy on to Auston Matthews from next season.  John Tavares Passes Maple Leafs…

nathan mackinnon
NHL
Nathan MacKinnon Picks Up The Hart Memorial Trophy & Ted Lindsay Award At 2024 NHL Awards
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 28 2024
rsz usatsi 23448401
NHL
Panthers Hoping Goalie Edge Will Help Them Win The Stanley Cup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 06 2024
rsz usatsi 23456369 168401874 lowres
NHL
The Pressure Is On For Connor McDavid In The NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 05 2024
rsz calvin pickard edmonton oilers dec 16 2023 1 6691021 1702825472428
NHL
Miami To Edmonton Is The Longest Possible Flight In The NHL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 03 2024
Arrow to top