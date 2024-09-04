Leon Draisaitl played a key role in getting the Oilers to game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last year and his hard work has finally been rewarded with an eight year, $112million contract making him the highest paid player in the NHL.

Leon Draisaitl Agrees 8-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers experienced heartbreak in the Stanley Cup final last season, losing to the Florida Panthers in the cruelest of fashion after a thrilling seven game series.

One of the most important players in that team was Leon Draisaitl, who was entering the final year of his contract with the Oilers heading into next season.

The Oilers won’t have to worry about one of their star players leaving now though, with Draisaitl putting pen to paper on an eight-year, $112million deal this week – making Draisaitl the highest player in the league.

🔒 LEON'S LOCKED IN 🔒 The #Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension beginning in 2025-26 with an average annual value of $14 million. pic.twitter.com/wERUyneHA7 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 3, 2024

There didn’t seem to be much doubt over where Draisaitl would be playing next season with his contract running out, as the centre seemed keen to stay in Edmonton.

“I take great pride in being an Oiler and always obviously wear my heart on my sleeve, but I love nothing more than wearing that jersey and representing our city and our great fans,” Draisaitl said. “I’m really, really excited and happy to hopefully be an Oiler for life.

“I don’t know anything other than Edmonton and I feel super proud and excited to wear that jersey every single day. I think we’re building something really special and that’s just something I want to continue to be a part of and hopefully get it one step further.”

Leon Draisaitl on Instagram after the news of his record-setting eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. pic.twitter.com/lDbSPcPYGS — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) September 3, 2024

Draisaitl has played for the Oilers since he came into the NHL in 2014, with the 28-year-old last signing a $68m, eight-year deal in August 2017.

Although the Oilers were disappointed at the final hurdle last year, Draisaitl has faith that the current squad can bounce back next season with an even bigger bid for the Stanley Cup.

“We’ve gathered a lot of experience, a lot of positive signs over our playoff run and we have a big chunk of the group back. I think we’re ready to attack again and ready to apply these messages and these moments that we’ve learned along the way last season, into this season.”

Draisaitl scored 41 goals and picked up 65 assists during the regular season last year – but it was his 10 goals and 21 assists in the playoffs that was so crucial to Edmonton’s Stanley Cup run last year.