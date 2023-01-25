NBA

LeBron James Is Ageing Like A Fine Wine As He Breaks Record

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
LeBron Record Breaker
LeBron Record Breaker
The LA Lakers may have lost against LA rivals the Clippers, however it is LeBron James’ record-breaking performance that everyone has been talking about. 

LeBron became the first player in NBA history to score 40 points against every team in the league, and had a monster game against the Clippers, but it wasn’t enough to secure his Lakers side the win. He scored 46 points, and had eight rebounds and seven assists whilst also shooting 9 three-pointers which was a career high.

‘The King’ is showing no signs of slowing down in year 20, and he also tied the legendary Michael Jordan’s record of three-45-point games – the most of all time – at the age of 38.

James is also just 177 points away from tying with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record of 38,387 career points, which Lebron could certainly reach in the next ten games.

He should be well on track to break it soon, and is averaging 29.8 points per game, after 37.

Author image
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

