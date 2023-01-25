LeBron James Is Ageing Like A Fine Wine As He Breaks Record

The LA Lakers may have lost against LA rivals the Clippers, however it is LeBron James’ record-breaking performance that everyone has been talking about.

LeBron became the first player in NBA history to score 40 points against every team in the league, and had a monster game against the Clippers, but it wasn’t enough to secure his Lakers side the win. He scored 46 points, and had eight rebounds and seven assists whilst also shooting 9 three-pointers which was a career high.

LeBron 46 and counting. Career high 9 3’s. Year 20. You are watching a master at work. pic.twitter.com/nDR71M3dUG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 25, 2023

‘The King’ is showing no signs of slowing down in year 20, and he also tied the legendary Michael Jordan’s record of three-45-point games – the most of all time – at the age of 38.

James is also just 177 points away from tying with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record of 38,387 career points, which Lebron could certainly reach in the next ten games.

He should be well on track to break it soon, and is averaging 29.8 points per game, after 37.

With his 46 points tonight, LeBron James has scored 40 points against every team in the NBA pic.twitter.com/kVewUTzqsu — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 25, 2023

Content You May Like