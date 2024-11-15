Basketball

LeBron James Addresses Retirement Speculation After Third Consecutive Triple Double

Olly Taliku
LeBron James could slowly be winding down time on his career within the next year, as arguably the greatest player of all time looks to protect his reputation before retirement.   

When Will LeBron James Retire?

LeBron James addressed the age-old question after a win against the Grizzlies this week, as the 39-year-old was asked how much longer he expects to play at the top level.

Although he may be looking to retire soon, there is no evidence of James slowing down in his old age, as he recorded a hat trick of triple doubles in his last three games.

With his last three stat lines, LeBron became the oldest player in the NBA to record back to back to back triple doubles, surpassing a previous record set by himself five years ago.

At the beginning of this year LeBron finally achieved a lifelong ambition to play with his son, as Bronny James made his first appearances for the Lakers at the start of their season.

“It’s not me, it’s the mind,” James explained after the Grizzlies win. “Wherever my mind is is how the rest of my body’s gonna go or whatever the case may be.

“I don’t know, I’m not gonna play that much longer to be completely honest. I don’t know how many years that is, if it’s one year, two years, whatever the case may be.”

Although he wouldn’t give an exact timeline on his future retirement, LeBron is clearly hoping to finish his career in peak form to not damage his immeasurable legacy.

“But I said the other night that I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not gonna be that guy. I’m not gonna be the guy that’s disrespecting the game because I want to be out there on the floor. That’s not gonna be me.”

By no means is LeBron ‘disrespecting the game’ just yet though, with the veteran averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds to kick off his 22nd year in the league.

