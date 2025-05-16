The last time the PGA Championship was held at Quail Hollow was back in 2017. But who won the major tournament eight years ago? Join us as we reveal who the last PGA Championship winner at Quail Hollow was.

Who Was The Last PGA Championship Winner At Quail Hollow?

Quail Hollow Club is widely regarded as one of the best golf clubs in all of America. Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Quail Hollow was founded in 1959 before opening two years later in 1961.

The golf course is a par 71, designed by George Kobb. Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy currently holds the course record (61) at Quail Hollow – shooting this -10 18-hole score en route to winning the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship.

The world-class golf course has played host to several big tournaments over the years. This includes the Truist Championship (formerly Wells Fargo Championship), the 2022 Presidents Cup and of course the PGA Championship.

Quail Hollow hosted its first major championship back in 2017 when the 99th PGA Championship took center-stage around the hallowed turf.

The tournament was held from 10-13 August and was the fourth and final major of the year, with all of the world’s best players in action at the elite golf course.

American Justin Thomas went on to reign supreme on that occasion, meaning ‘JT’ was the last PGA Championship winner at Quail Hollow. Not only was he the last winner, but he was the only winner until 2025 when it hosted it’s second PGA Championship.

This marked Thomas’ first major championship success, finishing on a score of -8 par – two shots ahead of his nearest competitors.

Given the success of the 2017 PGA Championship, Quail Hollow got the nod to host the 107th PGA Championship as well.

How Many Times Has Quail Hollow Hosted The PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship has been held at Quail Hollow just once before.

That was in 2017, when Justin Thomas won his first of two majors. This also marked the first time he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, before doing so again in 2022 at Southern Hills.

The 2025 PGA Championship marked just the second time in history that Quail Hollow Club has hosted this major tournament.

All Previous PGA Championship Winners At Quail Hollow

Given the fact that Quail Hollow Club has played host to the PGA Championship just once, there is only one previous winner of the coveted event.

As previously outlined, Justin Thomas lifted the famous Wanamaker Trophy aloft at Quail Hollow after winning the 2017 PGA Championship with a score of -8 par.

Whoever goes on to win the 107th PGA Championship will be just the second player in history to win the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow.

Year Winner 2017 Justin Thomas (-8) 2025 TBC

Truist Championship (Formerly Wells Fargo Championship) Winners At Quail Hollow

The Truist Championship, formerly Wells Fargo Championship, has been held at Quail Hollow Club ever since 2003.

This is with the exception of tournaments in 2017, 2022 and 2025. Below is every winner of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow over the years:

Year Winner 2003 David Toms (-10) 2004 Joey Sindelar (-11) 2005 Vijay Singh (-12) 2006 Jim Furyk (-12) 2007 Tiger Woods (-13) 2008 Anthony Kim (-16) 2009 Sean O’Hair (-11) 2010 Rory McIlroy (-15) 2011 Lucas Glover (-15) 2012 Rickie Fowler (-14) 2013 Derek Ernst (-8) 2014 JB Holmes (-14) 2015 Rory McIlroy (-21) 2016 James Hahn (-9) 2018 Jason Day (10) 2019 Max Homa (-15) 2020 Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Rory McIlroy (-10) 2023 Wyndham Clark (-19) 2024 Rory McIlroy (-17)