Golf

Brooks Koepka Was The Last Back-To-Back PGA Championship Winner With Consecutive Wanamaker Trophy Successes In 2018 & 2019

Paul Kelly
Winning the coveted Wanamaker Trophy is one of the biggest achievements in professional golf. As one of the four major championships, winning the PGA Championship is the epitome of success. But who was the last back-to-back PGA Championship winner?

Reigning champion Xander Schauffele bids to win B2B PGA Championships at Quail Hollow this week, but who was the last player to achieve the feat?

Who Was The Last Back-To-Back PGA Championship Winner?

Since it’s inception in 1916, there have only ever been seven different back-to-back PGA Championship winners in history.

The first player to achieve the feat was Englishman Jim Barnes, who won back-to-back PGA Championships in 1916 and 1919. The two years in-between these two tournaments there was no event due to WW1, hence why it still counts as back-to-back wins.

Another of the golfers who won back-to-back PGA Championships was Walter Hagen. The special thing about Hagen was that he actually won four consecutive PGA Championships, lifting the coveted Wanamaker Trophy five times in total.

Only one man has ever won back-to-back PGA Championship twice – that man is the great Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion won the Wanamaker Trophy B2B in both 1999 & 2000 as well as 2006 & 2007.

But who was the last player to achieve the feat?

The last golfer to win back-to-back PGA Championships was in fact Brooks Koepka. The five-time major champion has now won three Wanamaker trophies, with two of those wins coming in consecutive tournaments.

Koepka won the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club before then backing that up at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black as he won the tournament for a second time.

Xander Schauffele Aims To Win B2B PGA Championships At Quail Hollow

This year at Quail Hollow, reigning PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele has the opportunity to become the eighth man to put his name in golfing folklore with a back-to-back Wanamaker Trophy triumph.

Schauffele, who achieved the lowest score in PGA Championship history at Valhalla last year, aims to add his name to that list as we embark on the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

However, it won’t be easy for the two-time major champion as he has plenty of fellow golf stars to content with this week.

The likes of Masters champion Rory McIlroy, world number one Scottie Scheffler and career Grand Slam chasing Jordan Spieth are just some player he’ll have to beat if he wants to join this elite list of back-to-back PGA Championship winners.

Not only would Schauffele cement his name in golfing history books with a second successive PGA Championship win, but he would also claim the maximum amount of PGA Championship prize money to add to his golf earnings as well.

All eyes are on Xander Schauffele this week at Quail Hollow to see if he can follow in the footsteps of Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and co in becoming the eighth back-to-back PGA Championship winner.

All Previous Back-To-Back PGA Championship Winners

Golfer PGA Championship
B2B Winners
Jim Barnes 1916, 1919
Gene Sarazen 1922, 1923
Walter Hagen 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927
Leo Diegel 1928, 1929
Denny Shute 1937, 1938
Tiger Woods 1999, 2000 & 2006, 2007
Brooks Koepka 2018, 2019
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
