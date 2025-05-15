Winning the coveted Wanamaker Trophy is one of the biggest achievements in professional golf. As one of the four major championships, winning the PGA Championship is the epitome of success. But who was the last back-to-back PGA Championship winner?

Reigning champion Xander Schauffele bids to win B2B PGA Championships at Quail Hollow this week, but who was the last player to achieve the feat?

Who Was The Last Back-To-Back PGA Championship Winner?

Since it’s inception in 1916, there have only ever been seven different back-to-back PGA Championship winners in history.

The first player to achieve the feat was Englishman Jim Barnes, who won back-to-back PGA Championships in 1916 and 1919. The two years in-between these two tournaments there was no event due to WW1, hence why it still counts as back-to-back wins.

Another of the golfers who won back-to-back PGA Championships was Walter Hagen. The special thing about Hagen was that he actually won four consecutive PGA Championships, lifting the coveted Wanamaker Trophy five times in total.

Only one man has ever won back-to-back PGA Championship twice – that man is the great Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion won the Wanamaker Trophy B2B in both 1999 & 2000 as well as 2006 & 2007.

The last golfer to win back-to-back PGA Championships was in fact Brooks Koepka. The five-time major champion has now won three Wanamaker trophies, with two of those wins coming in consecutive tournaments.

Koepka won the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club before then backing that up at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black as he won the tournament for a second time.

Xander Schauffele Aims To Win B2B PGA Championships At Quail Hollow

This year at Quail Hollow, reigning PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele has the opportunity to become the eighth man to put his name in golfing folklore with a back-to-back Wanamaker Trophy triumph.

Schauffele, who achieved the lowest score in PGA Championship history at Valhalla last year, aims to add his name to that list as we embark on the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

However, it won’t be easy for the two-time major champion as he has plenty of fellow golf stars to content with this week.

The likes of Masters champion Rory McIlroy, world number one Scottie Scheffler and career Grand Slam chasing Jordan Spieth are just some player he’ll have to beat if he wants to join this elite list of back-to-back PGA Championship winners.

Not only would Schauffele cement his name in golfing history books with a second successive PGA Championship win, but he would also claim the maximum amount of PGA Championship prize money to add to his golf earnings as well.

All eyes are on Xander Schauffele this week at Quail Hollow to see if he can follow in the footsteps of Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and co in becoming the eighth back-to-back PGA Championship winner.

All Previous Back-To-Back PGA Championship Winners

Golfer PGA Championship

B2B Winners Jim Barnes 1916, 1919 Gene Sarazen 1922, 1923 Walter Hagen 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927 Leo Diegel 1928, 1929 Denny Shute 1937, 1938 Tiger Woods 1999, 2000 & 2006, 2007 Brooks Koepka 2018, 2019