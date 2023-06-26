NBA

Larry Bird Would Be In Europe In Today’s Game, Says Rodman

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Fans of the NBA are constantly debating the greatness of certain players and comparing the eras in which they played. Those players themselves are apparently no different, as Hall of Fame forward Dennis Rodman shared his thoughts about who he thinks Larry Bird would be if he played in the league currently.

Larry Bird Would Be In Europe Today, Says Rodman

Bird and Rodman had plenty of battles during their time in the Eastern Conference. Rodman was a member of the Detroit Pistons while Bird was an active player, and the teams met in the postseason four times between 1986 and 1992. While the Celtics won the first series to send them to the 1987 NBA Finals, Rodman’s Pistons won the final three to close out the competition between the two.

Both Bird and Rodman have cemented their legacies and their places in league history. They are considered to be two of the best at their particular skill set, and their memory lives on strong in today’s game. But how would they fare if they had to play against guys like LeBron James from this era?

Rodman thinks that Larry Bird would have struggled in today’s game, and that he’d be out of the NBA and playing in Europe given his lack of athleticism.

Comparing Eras Is Difficult

On a recent interview with VladTV, Rodman was asked about the comments that Gilbert Arenas had made on a former episode of the podcast. Arenas made the bold claim that he believes that Bird would beat LeBron James in a game of 1-on-1, citing the fact that you’d be taking away many of James’ strengths by taking him out of a team-oriented game.

Rodman had his own thoughts.

“Should I leave?…I’ll put it this way. If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he’d be in Europe…His game was fit for Boston at that time…In today’s world? Oh hell no…I think the kid from Denver (Jokic) is way better than him.”

The debate will always rage on about how certain players would fit in different eras. Much of the discussion these days has to do with the sheer athleticism of today’s players, and how guys from years past simply wouldn’t be able to match the level of play.

Rodman was a 5 time NBA Champion and a member of the All-Defensive First Team seven times. Bird was a 3 time champion and averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in his career.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
