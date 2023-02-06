NBA

Lakers Still Hope They Can Upgrade Roster Before Trade Deadline

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
Lakers Pic
Lakers Pic

The LA Lakers are still optimistic they can improve their roster before the trade deadline, even after missing out on Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving – who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. 

The trade deadline is Thursday, so it will go right down to the wire.

Los Angeles’ main trade assets are the expiring contracts of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, as well as their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.

They’ve reportedly been unwilling to trade those draft picks unless they’d receive something worthy in return such as a big-time player or package in return. Sources say they offered both of them to the Nets in return for Irving, however they didn’t accept and the star player went elsewhere.

It’s also said that the Lakers were prepared to offer Austin Reaves and Max Christie, two of their most promising young players in exchange for Irving.

The Lakers have been linked to several players recently, including Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Purple and Gold also could be interested in the Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic, a 6’5 wing who is a strong 3-point shooter, something that LA Could do with.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Irving
NBA

LATEST Brooklyn Nets Star Guard Kyrie Irving Requests Trade

Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 3 2023
AD and LeBron
NBA
LeBron James Makes Strong Statement On Anthony Davis
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 3 2023

LeBron James and the LA Lakers haven’t been at their best so far this season, and this could possibly be due to the fact that Anthony Davis has been out…

russell westbrook lakers embrace
NBA
Lakers hold trade talks for Russell Westbrook with Utah Jazz
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 3 2023

Russell Westbrook has been discussed in trade talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz ahead of the February 9 trade deadline, according to a report. Senior NBA insider…

Around the Globe Dec 23
NBA
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tops latest MVP ladder
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 3 2023
2020 nba all star game jerseys
NBA
NBA All-Star Reserves Announced | Harden, Davis snubbed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 3 2023
NBA Star Zach Lavine baby 080522 1 f387f784e64c4a98951268ffd3ef31af
NBA
Zach LaVine attracting interest from multiple teams including Lakers, Heat
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 2 2023
Fn1WFm2WQAIHeIS
NBA
JR Smith responds to Paul Pierce’s unbeatable Celtics claim
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 2 2023
Arrow to top