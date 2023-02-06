Lakers Still Hope They Can Upgrade Roster Before Trade Deadline

The LA Lakers are still optimistic they can improve their roster before the trade deadline, even after missing out on Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving – who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

The trade deadline is Thursday, so it will go right down to the wire.

Los Angeles’ main trade assets are the expiring contracts of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, as well as their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.

They’ve reportedly been unwilling to trade those draft picks unless they’d receive something worthy in return such as a big-time player or package in return. Sources say they offered both of them to the Nets in return for Irving, however they didn’t accept and the star player went elsewhere.

It’s also said that the Lakers were prepared to offer Austin Reaves and Max Christie, two of their most promising young players in exchange for Irving.

The Lakers have been linked to several players recently, including Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Purple and Gold also could be interested in the Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic, a 6’5 wing who is a strong 3-point shooter, something that LA Could do with.