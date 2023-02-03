NBA

Lakers hold trade talks for Russell Westbrook with Utah Jazz

Joe Lyons
Russell Westbrook has been discussed in trade talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz ahead of the February 9 trade deadline, according to a report.

Senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Utah Jazz centered on Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook is an unrestricted free agent this offseason but is earning $47 million this year, meaning matching salary with another team isn’t easy given the player’s current level.

Potential trades include:

  • Jazz receive Russell Westbrook, Lakers receive Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson
  • Jazz receive Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, Lakers receive Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley and Mike Conley
  • Jazz receive Russell Westbrook, Lakers receive Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay

Less than one week remains until the NBA’s trade deadline, which is expected to heat up very shortly as each of the 32 teams finalise their rosters for the remainder of the season.

Russell Westbrook is the current favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year according to NBA betting sites, but since coming off the bench the Lakers’ results haven’t improved.

Rob Pelinka recently moved for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, but the Lakers need to do more to move into the playoff picture.

Owner Jeanie Buss and the organisation have future first-round picks available to trade if the right deal comes up and with LeBron James in his 20th season in the league, time may be running out for the soon-to-be NBA scoring leader.

Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists off the bench this season, shooting 41% from the field, 28% from outside the arc and 66% from the free throw line.

The 2017 MVP has 17 double-doubles and four triple-doubles in 50 games so far, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll still be wearing the famous purple and gold jersey next Thursday.

