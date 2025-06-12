Knicks now shift their head coaching search to Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins

Following a loss to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. He helped New York reach their first Conference Finals in the last 25 years.

Since firing Thibodeau, the Knicks have requested to interview five active head coaches. They’ve been denied on all five. With that, the team is shifting its focus to two coaches who were let go in 2024-25. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic. New York is expected to pursue Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins.

Who will the Knicks hire as their next head coach?

The Knicks are expected to pursue Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, per Sam Amick: "…league sources say there is an increased Knicks focus on two former coaches who don't require permission to pursue: Mike Brown (last with the Sacramento Kings) and Taylor Jenkins (formerly of the Grizzlies)."



Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Knicks knew they wanted to fire Tom Thibodeau. A loss in the Eastern Conference Finals was their justifiable reason. Since New York parted ways with Thibodeau, the team has been denied requests to interview five active head coaches. That list includes Jason Kidd, Chris Finch, Ime Udoka, Quinn Snyder, and Billy Donovan.

With those coaches out of play, the Knicks are shifting their focus elsewhere. New York is now targeting two coaches who were fired by their respective teams in 2024-25. Mike Brown was with the Kings, and Taylor Jenkins the Grizzlies. For three seasons, Mike Brown was the head coach in Sacramento. He had an overall record of 107-88 in the regular season and 3-4 in the playoffs.

Brown was fired after 31 games. He’s spent 13 years as an assistant coach in the NBA and 11 as a head coach. Memphis fired head coach Taylor Jenkins just nine games before the playoffs were set to begin. He was with the Grizzlies for 73 of their 82 games last season. Jenkins was with the team for five seasons and had an overall record of 250-214 in the regular season and 9-14 in the playoffs. Will Mike Brown or Taylor Jenkins be the next head coach for the Knicks?