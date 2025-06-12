NBA

Knicks now shift their head coaching search to Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins

Zach Wolpin
Following a loss to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. He helped New York reach their first Conference Finals in the last 25 years. 

Since firing Thibodeau, the Knicks have requested to interview five active head coaches. They’ve been denied on all five. With that, the team is shifting its focus to two coaches who were let go in 2024-25. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic. New York is expected to pursue Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins.

Who will the Knicks hire as their next head coach?


Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Knicks knew they wanted to fire Tom Thibodeau. A loss in the Eastern Conference Finals was their justifiable reason. Since New York parted ways with Thibodeau, the team has been denied requests to interview five active head coaches. That list includes Jason Kidd, Chris Finch, Ime Udoka, Quinn Snyder, and Billy Donovan.

With those coaches out of play, the Knicks are shifting their focus elsewhere. New York is now targeting two coaches who were fired by their respective teams in 2024-25. Mike Brown was with the Kings, and Taylor Jenkins the Grizzlies. For three seasons, Mike Brown was the head coach in Sacramento. He had an overall record of 107-88 in the regular season and 3-4 in the playoffs.

Brown was fired after 31 games. He’s spent 13 years as an assistant coach in the NBA and 11 as a head coach. Memphis fired head coach Taylor Jenkins just nine games before the playoffs were set to begin. He was with the Grizzlies for 73 of their 82 games last season. Jenkins was with the team for five seasons and had an overall record of 250-214 in the regular season and 9-14 in the playoffs. Will Mike Brown or Taylor Jenkins be the next head coach for the Knicks?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
