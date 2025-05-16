Knicks legend Charles Oakley believes in Tom Thibodeau’s game plan ahead of Game 6 on Friday

The Knicks were in Boston on Wednesday night for Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead. Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles at the end of Game 4 and was unavailable for the Celtics.

Despite Boston being down their top player, they rallied in Game 5 for a 127-102 win. However, the Celtics are still down 3-2 in the series and are in New York for Game 6. Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Knicks legend Charles Oakley defended head coach Tom Thibodeau for his coaching style. Oakley believes in the rotation that New York has been using this postseason.

Can the Knicks close out the series at home in Game 6?

Knicks are looking to do something in Game 6 that they haven’t done since 1999: clinch a playoff series at home 😳 Will they get it done, or is this series going to seven games? Celtics-Knicks Game 6 | Friday at 8 PM ET on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wlcGK68Iks — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 15, 2025



Throughout the 2024-25 regular season, Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibodeau was heavily criticized for his rotation of players. Three of New York’s five starters finished top five for minutes averaged per game. All five of their starters were in the top 20. At times this season, it looked like Knicks players were worn down from the heavy minutes they played each night.

In the 2925 playoffs, Thibodeau has played his starters with increased minutes. Knicks legend Charles Oakley defended Thibodeau’s rotation ahead of Game 6 on Friday. Oakley said the best players should be on the court for 38-42 minutes per game. That’s almost exactly what Tom Thibodeau’s rotation looks like in the 2025 postseason. The Knicks legend mentioned how the team is trying to run its system.

That involves playing the starters in heavy minutes. New York doesn’t have the same bench presence as other teams in the 2025 playoffs. Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride are the only bench players who see consistent minutes for the Knicks. Game 6 is Friday night, and the Knicks have a chance to make history. They can clinch a playoff series at home for the first time since 1999. Tune in to ESPN at 7:00 p.m. EST to watch Celtics vs. Knicks.