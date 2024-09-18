New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is confident that Julius Randle can adapt to his new-look team, as the 29-year-old is set to make his return to the court having missed out on the latter stages of last season.

Julius Randle Close To Knicks Return

Julius Randle played a big part in the Knicks success story last year, but the New York big man was forced to watch the post-season from the touchline after picking up a severe ankle injury.

The six-time All-Star is expected to make his return to the Knicks at the beginning of the upcoming NBA season, but new faces have joined the franchise since the last time Randle played.

Mikal Bridges is the biggest name to join the Knicks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with the likes of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart rising up into more prominent roles in the absence of Randle.

Julius Randle will "accept any role that's asked of him on this Knicks team if it leads to winning," says @IanBegley: "As SNY noted earlier in the offseason, Randle has been excited about this Knicks team and believes they can make a run. He’s looking forward to being back,… pic.twitter.com/jTePb6ZDkm — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) September 13, 2024

There have been rumours of Randle getting traded this summer but Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau seems to have put those reports to bed, saying that the 29-year-old will adapt to the new-look team.

“I think Julius has always adapted to whatever challenge he’s faced each year. People forget the level that he’s played at.” Thibodeau said. “Four years ago, he had a monster season and we didn’t have the shooting we have now, so the floor is going to be more open. We got a glimpse of that in January, which was his last month of basketball.

“People forget the guy was 25 (points), 10 (rebounds), and five (assists per game). He’s had a lot of success and he’s been a big part of winning the last four years in New York. The more good players you have, the more sacrifices you have to make. Not only by Julius, by everybody.”

The Knicks were dumped out of the playoffs by the Pacers in the Conference semi finals last year, but the side was plagued by injuries and hopes are much higher coming into this season.