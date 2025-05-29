NBA

Mike Greenberg said Jalen Brunson has ‘single-handedly’ carried a ‘very average’ Knicks team to the ECF

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks have their backs against the wall at home. The Indiana Pacers have a 3-1 series lead and are one win away from the NBA Finals.

New York needs a win to keep their season alive. Thursday morning, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg hosted GetUp. He went on a rant about the Knicks and all-star PG Jalen Brunson. Greenberg claimed that Brunson has “single-handedly” carried a “very average” Knicks team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Just how much does Jalen Brunson carry the Knicks in the postseason?


ESPN’s Mike Greenberg hosted GetUp on Thursday and shared a hot take about Jalen Brunson. Greenberg said the all-star PG has “single-handedly” carried a “very average” Knicks team to the Eastern Conference Finals. There’s no denying that Brunson is New York’s best player in the postseason. That is not up for debate. However, saying Brunson “single-handedly” carried the Knicks to the ECF may be a stretch. Additionally, New York is far from a “very average” team.

Brunson has shouldered a majority of the scoring load for the Knicks in the 2025 playoffs. He’s scored 20+ points in 14 of their 16 games. Additionally, he’s scored 30+ in nine of 16 games and 40+ in two of 16 games. Jalen Brunson has been spectacular for New York in the playoffs, but hasn’t done it alone. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.3 points per game this postseason.

Towns has 20+ points in 10 of New York’s 16 games in the 2025 playoffs. He has two games with 30+ points. The Knicks have needed KAT’s production just as much as they need Brunson. Greenberg may have exaggerated his take just a bit. New York is far from a “very average” team. They finished third in the East this season and have a strong core of players. In the ECF, the Knicks are being outworked by the Pacers. That’s why they’re down 3-1 to Indiana heading into Game 5 on Thursday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
