Mike Greenberg said Jalen Brunson has ‘single-handedly’ carried a ‘very average’ Knicks team to the ECF

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks have their backs against the wall at home. The Indiana Pacers have a 3-1 series lead and are one win away from the NBA Finals.

New York needs a win to keep their season alive. Thursday morning, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg hosted GetUp. He went on a rant about the Knicks and all-star PG Jalen Brunson. Greenberg claimed that Brunson has “single-handedly” carried a “very average” Knicks team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Just how much does Jalen Brunson carry the Knicks in the postseason?

Brunson has shouldered a majority of the scoring load for the Knicks in the 2025 playoffs. He's scored 20+ points in 14 of their 16 games. Additionally, he's scored 30+ in nine of 16 games and 40+ in two of 16 games. Jalen Brunson has been spectacular for New York in the playoffs, but hasn't done it alone. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.3 points per game this postseason.

Brunson has shouldered a majority of the scoring load for the Knicks in the 2025 playoffs. He’s scored 20+ points in 14 of their 16 games. Additionally, he’s scored 30+ in nine of 16 games and 40+ in two of 16 games. Jalen Brunson has been spectacular for New York in the playoffs, but hasn’t done it alone. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.3 points per game this postseason.

Towns has 20+ points in 10 of New York’s 16 games in the 2025 playoffs. He has two games with 30+ points. The Knicks have needed KAT’s production just as much as they need Brunson. Greenberg may have exaggerated his take just a bit. New York is far from a “very average” team. They finished third in the East this season and have a strong core of players. In the ECF, the Knicks are being outworked by the Pacers. That’s why they’re down 3-1 to Indiana heading into Game 5 on Thursday.