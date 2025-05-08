NBA

Knicks complete a second consecutive 20-point comeback to take a 2-0 series lead vs. the Celtics

Zach Wolpin
After New York stole Game 1 in Boston, many analysts predicted the Celtics would even the series. With roughly 14 minutes left in Game 2, the Celtics had a 73-53 lead. 

However, the Knicks kept battling, and the Celtics went cold at the worst time possible. They only scored one field goal in the final eight minutes of Game 2. Eventually, the Knicks were within striking distance and stole the lead from Boston late in the fourth. On the game’s final possession, Jayson Tatum had the chance to win for the Celtics. New York’s defense stood tall. Tatum lost his dribble and did not get a shot attempt off. The Knicks now have a 2-0 series lead vs. the reigning NBA champs.

What went wrong for the Celtics in Game 2?


The similarities between Games 1 and 2 between the Knicks and Celtics are strikingly similar. On Tuesday night in Game 1, Boston shot 15-60, or 25% from beyond the arc. For Game 2, they were 10-40 from deep. Again, shooting 25% from distance. The Celtics’ identity in the regular season was to take and make a high volume of three-pointers. This worked during the regular season and in the first round.

In two games vs. the Knicks in the conference semi-finals, the Celtics have lost their three-point touch. They are combined 25-100 from beyond the arc in Games 1 and 2. With roughly 14 minutes left in Game 2, the Celtics had a 20-point lead. However, they knew that lead was not safe after the way Game 1 ended. The Knicks kept clawing their way back into the game and eventually tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

New York finished the game on a 23-6 run, and the Celtics went ice cold. Payton Pritchard hit a three-pointer with 8:40 left in the fourth. That gave the Celtics an 84-68 lead. Boston did not score another field goal until Jayson Tatum’s dunk with less than 20 seconds left. That is not a recipe for winning a playoff basketball game. Can the Celtics respond after the Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead heading back to New York?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
