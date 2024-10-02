The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves have finalised one of the biggest trades of the offseason, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle switching places.

KAT Moves To New York

Nobody could have seen this trade coming before the new season, but big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been traded by the Timberwolves after nine years in Minnesota.

‘KAT’ was named rookie of the year in his first NBA season and although many believe he should have earned a defensive player of the year award by now, the 28-year-old will leave Minnesota with no more personal accolades.

The trade to New York seems very out of the blue, after Towns struck up such a great relationship with his Minnesota teammates Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert over the last few years.

Although the questionable trade could be a disappointing one for Minnesota fans, Knicks supporters will be excited by the prospect of their new big man who could definitely help New York challenge for a championship this year.

Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 2023 over 62 games, in a season that ended in disappointment for the Timberwolves who were eliminated from the playoffs by Dallas.

Timberwolves Acquire DiVincenzo & Randle

While KAT moves to New York, the Timberwolves will acquire Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle from the Knicks as well as Keita Bates-Diop, and a protected 2025 first-round pick in a three-way trade with the Hornets.

Injuries prevented Randle from playing much of the season last year, but he is in line to make his return to the court once the 2024 season begins later this month.

Wolves fans will be more excited by the prospect of DiVincenzo joining this season, after the New York star enjoyed a breakout campaign in the league last year. DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists last year in what was his best season in the league to date.

The trade does break up a team who all played together in college, with the aptly named ‘Nova Knicks’ seeing one of their teammates and close friends leave this year.

Jalen Brunson reflects on Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo: "Thankful that Julius welcomed me with open arms here. The memories we made together was really fun." "Donte was a groomsman in my wedding, that should tell you everything you need to know. Love him to death." pic.twitter.com/1J6glhY1kl — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) September 30, 2024

Mikal Bridges moved across New York this year to join DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart who all played together for Villanova before making their debuts in the NBA.