NBA legend, and current holder of the all-time scoring record has heaped praise on LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers star edging closer to his record.
James produced his first triple-double of the season as the Lakers beat the New York Knicks in overtime to secure a crucial victory at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
First of the season for the King pic.twitter.com/YCYzbg7Hgg
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2023
The 38-year-old James now has 38,299 points and trails Abdul-Jabbar by just 89 points and the former Bucks and Lakers legend has praised his soon-to-be successor.
“I’ve been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years,” Kareem said. “I’m excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient.
“LeBron has earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did.
“When I broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring record in 1984 – the year LeBron was born – it bothered Wilt, who’d had a bit of a one-sided rivalry with me since I’d started doing so well in the NBA,
“I don’t feel that way toward LeBron. Not only will I celebrate his accomplishment, I will sing his praises unequivocally.”
“When I broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring record in 1984 — the year LeBron was born — it bothered Wilt, who’d had a bit of a one-sided rivalry with me since I’d started doing so well in the NBA. I don’t feel that way toward LeBron.” 😯
– Kareem
(Via AP) pic.twitter.com/wPistcGWTF
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 1, 2023
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Soccer Betting Apps In USA for 2023 – The top soccer betting mobile apps reviewed
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Compare the top football sportsbooks
- Best NBA Sportsbooks – Compare the best NBA sportsbooks