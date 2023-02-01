NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Praises LeBron James As The Lakers Star Chases NBA All-Time Record

Kyle Curran
NBA legend, and current holder of the all-time scoring record has heaped praise on LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers star edging closer to his record. 

James produced his first triple-double of the season as the Lakers beat the New York Knicks in overtime to secure a crucial victory at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old James now has 38,299 points and trails Abdul-Jabbar by just 89 points and the former Bucks and Lakers legend has praised his soon-to-be successor.

“I’ve been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years,” Kareem said. “I’m excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient.

“LeBron has earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did.

“When I broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring record in 1984 – the year LeBron was born – it bothered Wilt, who’d had a bit of a one-sided rivalry with me since I’d started doing so well in the NBA,

“I don’t feel that way toward LeBron. Not only will I celebrate his accomplishment, I will sing his praises unequivocally.”

Kyle Curran

