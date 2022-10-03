Countries
Home News kansas jayhawks football record first top 25 ranking since 2009

Kansas Jayhawks football record first top 25 ranking since 2009

Author image

Updated

5 hours ago

on

2 min read

kansas jayhawks

Sunday saw the release of the week six college football AP Top 25 poll. Included in the poll, for the first time in thirteen years were the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks.

Jayhawks enter at 19

On Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks were sitting just outside the top 25 of the week five AP poll as they faced off against Iowa State. A last-gasp missed Cyclones field goal saw the Jayhawks emerge victorious and enter this week’s poll as the 19th ranked team in NCAA football.

There was some controversy last week that they were not included in the top 25. But with the win over Iowa State and several losses for top 25 teams, it was a shoo-in this week.

The KU football Twitter account was clearly overjoyed and their excellent tweet about kicking down the door to the top 25 currently has almost 10,000 likes.

Tide rolls back to number one

In other AP poll related news, Alabama is back at number one after leapfrogging Georgia. The Bulldogs struggled at Missouri before eventually running out unconvincing 26-22 winners. Meanwhile, Alabama convincingly saw off Arkansas despite losing Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young midway through the second quarter.

Despite having the most first place votes, the Bulldogs miss out on the number one ranking by two points. This is the smallest margin since 2020. Furthermore, it is the first time the a team with the most first place votes is not atop the poll since 2019.

The only other team receiving first place votes was Ohio State. The full AP top 25 poll is below:

Rank School Conference Points
1 Alabama (25) SEC 1523
2 Georgia (28) SEC 1521
3 Ohio State (10) Big Ten 1488
4 Michigan Big Ten 1348
5 Clemson ACC 1345
6 USC Pac-12 1233
7 Oklahoma State Big 12 1182
8 Tennessee SEC 1129
9 Ole Miss SEC 1068
10 Penn State Big Ten 959
11 Utah Pac-12 884
12 Oregon Pac-12 872
13 Kentucky SEC 832
14 NC State ACC 691
15 Wake Forest ACC 627
16 BYU FBS Independents 604
17 TCU Big 12 514
18 UCLA Pac-12 510
19 Kansas Big 12 476
20 Kansas State Big 12 417
21 Washington Pac-12 180
22 Syracuse ACC 173
23 Mississippi State SEC 164
24 Cincinnati American Athletic 134
25 LSU SEC 108

 

