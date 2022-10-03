Kansas Jayhawks football record first top 25 ranking since 2009

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday saw the release of the week six college football AP Top 25 poll. Included in the poll, for the first time in thirteen years were the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks.

Jayhawks enter at 19

On Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks were sitting just outside the top 25 of the week five AP poll as they faced off against Iowa State. A last-gasp missed Cyclones field goal saw the Jayhawks emerge victorious and enter this week’s poll as the 19th ranked team in NCAA football.

There was some controversy last week that they were not included in the top 25. But with the win over Iowa State and several losses for top 25 teams, it was a shoo-in this week.

The KU football Twitter account was clearly overjoyed and their excellent tweet about kicking down the door to the top 25 currently has almost 10,000 likes.

Tide rolls back to number one

In other AP poll related news, Alabama is back at number one after leapfrogging Georgia. The Bulldogs struggled at Missouri before eventually running out unconvincing 26-22 winners. Meanwhile, Alabama convincingly saw off Arkansas despite losing Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young midway through the second quarter.

Despite having the most first place votes, the Bulldogs miss out on the number one ranking by two points. This is the smallest margin since 2020. Furthermore, it is the first time the a team with the most first place votes is not atop the poll since 2019.

