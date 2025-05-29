Steve Sarkisian warns undefeated college football champions may be gone for good as Arch Manning prepares to lead Texas in 2025.

The game is changing. Not just in schemes or recruiting battles, but in its very structure — its soul. As the College Football Playoff expands and the path to a national title stretches longer, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian sees a new reality forming: one where perfection may be impossible. Following Ohio State’s 14-2 championship season, Sarkisian offered a sobering truth — the days of undefeated champions could be behind us. As Texas turns to Arch Manning and a new chapter begins, the future of college football appears more grueling than ever before.

A Longer Road, A Harder Climb

In a sport built on tradition, the numbers now tell a different story. In 2024, Ohio State became the first team to play 16 games on the way to a national title. Had they reached the Big Ten Championship, that number would have swelled to 17. It’s not just about the wins anymore — it’s about surviving.

For Steve Sarkisian, that gauntlet is what has reshaped his perspective. “I don’t know if we’ll ever see an undefeated champion again,” he said. That’s not hyperbole — it’s the arithmetic of attrition. Teams are now expected to push deeper into the winter, navigating not just elite opponents but the relentless toll of injury and fatigue.

“This idea of somebody’s gonna go 16-0 in college football. Man, put a statue up somewhere of that team. Because I just don’t know if that’s gonna happen again.” – Steve Sarkisian at SEC spring meetings in Destin pic.twitter.com/owpfYkfGeR — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 27, 2025

Texas felt that toll acutely. Sarkisian watched as his team lost both starting tackles and battled injuries at quarterback and running back. It’s not just about depth; it’s about endurance. In a world where one injury can upend a season, perfection feels more like a fairy tale than a feasible goal.

The Heir to the Hype: Arch Manning’s Moment

As Texas prepares for the 2025 season, one name eclipses all others: Arch Manning. The expectations surrounding him are enormous — born from bloodline, bolstered by legacy. He’s been the most famous backup quarterback in college football, and now he’s about to be center stage.

With Quinn Ewers’ time at Texas complete, the Manning era officially begins. Sarkisian knows that with Manning comes attention, and with attention comes pressure. “I want to make sure he enjoys the experience,” Sarkisian said. “It’s his dream, and now it’s his opportunity.”

“I kinda wanted to bring Texas back.” Arch Manning sat down with @MartySmithESPN to talk @TexasFootball, which family member his game is most like and his college experience so far 🤘 pic.twitter.com/KxuDhb7uPi — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 30, 2025

Sarkisian’s words carried a tone of protectiveness, more fatherly than tactical. There’s a human side to this sport — one often overshadowed by NIL deals and Playoff brackets. Sarkisian isn’t just managing a quarterback; he’s guiding a young man through a firestorm of expectations. It’s not about shielding him from the spotlight, but giving him space to breathe within it.

As the 2025 season looms, Manning is already among the Heisman favorites despite limited reps. But Sarkisian isn’t just measuring throws or stats. He’s measuring experience, growth, and the opportunity to write a legacy that stands on its own.

The Reality of College Football’s New Era

Sarkisian’s reflection on the grueling new path to a national title isn’t just philosophical — it’s strategic. Texas went 13-3 last season. Three losses, none disqualifying. In an era with more postseason games and fewer margins for error, a perfect record may no longer be the standard for greatness.

The new College Football Playoff format is demanding more than ever: stamina, depth, and resilience. It’s no longer just about beating rivals — it’s about surviving the calendar. “You lose your quarterback, you lose your tackles,” Sarkisian said. “Do you have the depth to endure?”

That’s the question facing every program now. The best teams aren’t just talented; they’re fortified. Recruiting matters. So does health. And perhaps more than anything, so does luck.

And yet, despite the harshness of the path, Sarkisian remains hopeful. Not just for wins or titles, but for the experience — for the joy that players like Manning can still find in the game.

Because no matter how many games are played, or how the system changes, the heart of college football still beats in moments — the roar of the crowd, the comeback drive, the quiet pride of a coach who sees his player rise. Even in a world without perfection, that’s still enough to chase.