The road to college football stardom is paved with pressure, promise, and potential — and for three of the top running backs in the 2026 class, that road is narrowing as commitment decisions loom. Hollywood’s own all-purpose phenom, a Jackson, Alabama, bruiser with a reclassified timeline, and an East Texas star finding clarity in chaos — all face defining moments. Visits are mounting, whispers are growing louder, and decisions are inching closer. In the increasingly high-stakes game of college football recruiting, momentum is everything, and this summer, the pendulum is swinging wildly between dreams and destinations.

A South Florida Star, A Hometown Tug-of-War

For the five-star back Derreck Cooper from Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida, the journey has never been short on suitors. A recent visit to Auburn added fuel to an already blazing recruitment, but it’s Miami that may hold the inside track. With trips lined up to Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, the landscape remains fluid — but South Florida roots run deep. The Hurricanes have long been fighting to keep elite talent in-state, and with a surge of late interest and local momentum, they’re pressing every advantage to land Cooper.

The Buckeyes offer a familiar face in Jeremiah Smith, a Chaminade alum now thriving in Columbus. Georgia provides championship pedigree and consistency. Alabama never needs much of a pitch. But it’s the Hurricanes — the homegrown hope — who seem to be gaining the most traction. There’s an undeniable wave of belief that the speedster will stay home, and while nothing’s final, steam toward Coral Gables is undeniable.

Miami target Four-Star RB Derrek Cooper scores a touchdown here at Chaminade-Madonna’s practice and throws up The U pic.twitter.com/zSfhZNIZhk — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) May 7, 2025

Alabama’s Quiet Confidence in Crowell

Ezavier Crowell isn’t just another name on the recruiting board — he’s the prize that Alabama seems to have never let go of. Originally a 2027 prospect, the powerful runner from Jackson, Alabama reclassified to the 2026 class, and from the outset, the Crimson Tide have stood firm atop his list.

Texas made waves with a strong visit, and Auburn and Georgia remain in the picture — pushing hard, especially with Crowell’s teammate, quarterback Landon Duckworth, also attracting attention. But in the background, Alabama has maintained quiet control. They’ve done the groundwork, built the relationships, and positioned themselves as the logical and emotional favorite.

Crowell’s commitment date — June 26 — feels more like a coronation than a toss-up. Despite the noise, nothing in recent weeks has shifted the trajectory. Alabama’s lead remains sturdy, and their track record of developing backs speaks volumes.

5-star RB Ezavier Crowell will take an official visit to #Georgia this weekend, he tells me. 🐶 Crowell ranks as the no. 32 player and the no. 2 RB in the 2026 class. 👀 Crowell will announce his college decision on June 26th. pic.twitter.com/gYAm8j2H4H — Dawg Recruiting (@DawggRecruiting) May 27, 2025

Texas Holds Strong in the Edwards Chase

KJ Edwards’ recruitment is a chess match of strategy and timing, and right now, Texas holds the most powerful pieces. The four-star from Carthage, Texas, was once set to visit Baylor and SMU — but those stops have been swapped for Alabama and LSU, raising eyebrows and expectations.

Still, the Longhorns appear unshaken. New running backs coach Chad Scott has cultivated a strong bond with Edwards, and that relationship is proving difficult to top. Texas A&M is still in pursuit, and the Tigers and Tide are attempting late pushes, but Texas offers a compelling mix of opportunity, trust, and proximity.

In a recruitment landscape defined by volatility, the Longhorns provide a sense of consistency — a place where Edwards can shine, grow, and stay close to home. Unless something dramatic changes, this one feels like a slow walk toward a burnt orange finish.

KJ Edwards, No. 3 RB in the country, from Carthage HS in Texas is set for an OV to Alabama. 🗣️ “Bama produces running backs, so it only made sense.” More on his recruitment/early take on the Tide’s position. STORY: https://t.co/NmQur7pknQ pic.twitter.com/VTkIJc7oGU — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) May 24, 2025