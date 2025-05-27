College Football

Top College Football Running Back Recruits Weigh Heavy Decisions as Powerhouse Programs Intensify Pursuit

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Top College Football Running Back Recruits Weigh Heavy Decisions as Powerhouse Programs Intensify Pursuit
Top College Football Running Back Recruits Weigh Heavy Decisions as Powerhouse Programs Intensify Pursuit

The road to college football stardom is paved with pressure, promise, and potential — and for three of the top running backs in the 2026 class, that road is narrowing as commitment decisions loom. Hollywood’s own all-purpose phenom, a Jackson, Alabama, bruiser with a reclassified timeline, and an East Texas star finding clarity in chaos — all face defining moments. Visits are mounting, whispers are growing louder, and decisions are inching closer. In the increasingly high-stakes game of college football recruiting, momentum is everything, and this summer, the pendulum is swinging wildly between dreams and destinations.

  • Top running backs are nearing major commitment decisions as powerhouse programs make final pushes.

  • Chaminade-Madonna five-star leans Miami after visits to Auburn and others.

  • Ezavier Crowell remains a strong Alabama lean ahead of June 26 decision.

  • KJ Edwards still likely headed to Texas despite visits to Alabama and LSU.

A South Florida Star, A Hometown Tug-of-War

For the five-star back Derreck Cooper from Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida, the journey has never been short on suitors. A recent visit to Auburn added fuel to an already blazing recruitment, but it’s Miami that may hold the inside track. With trips lined up to Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, the landscape remains fluid — but South Florida roots run deep. The Hurricanes have long been fighting to keep elite talent in-state, and with a surge of late interest and local momentum, they’re pressing every advantage to land Cooper.

The Buckeyes offer a familiar face in Jeremiah Smith, a Chaminade alum now thriving in Columbus. Georgia provides championship pedigree and consistency. Alabama never needs much of a pitch. But it’s the Hurricanes — the homegrown hope — who seem to be gaining the most traction. There’s an undeniable wave of belief that the speedster will stay home, and while nothing’s final, steam toward Coral Gables is undeniable.

Alabama’s Quiet Confidence in Crowell

Ezavier Crowell isn’t just another name on the recruiting board — he’s the prize that Alabama seems to have never let go of. Originally a 2027 prospect, the powerful runner from Jackson, Alabama reclassified to the 2026 class, and from the outset, the Crimson Tide have stood firm atop his list.

Texas made waves with a strong visit, and Auburn and Georgia remain in the picture — pushing hard, especially with Crowell’s teammate, quarterback Landon Duckworth, also attracting attention. But in the background, Alabama has maintained quiet control. They’ve done the groundwork, built the relationships, and positioned themselves as the logical and emotional favorite.

Crowell’s commitment date — June 26 — feels more like a coronation than a toss-up. Despite the noise, nothing in recent weeks has shifted the trajectory. Alabama’s lead remains sturdy, and their track record of developing backs speaks volumes.

Texas Holds Strong in the Edwards Chase

KJ Edwards’ recruitment is a chess match of strategy and timing, and right now, Texas holds the most powerful pieces. The four-star from Carthage, Texas, was once set to visit Baylor and SMU — but those stops have been swapped for Alabama and LSU, raising eyebrows and expectations.

Still, the Longhorns appear unshaken. New running backs coach Chad Scott has cultivated a strong bond with Edwards, and that relationship is proving difficult to top. Texas A&M is still in pursuit, and the Tigers and Tide are attempting late pushes, but Texas offers a compelling mix of opportunity, trust, and proximity.

In a recruitment landscape defined by volatility, the Longhorns provide a sense of consistency — a place where Edwards can shine, grow, and stay close to home. Unless something dramatic changes, this one feels like a slow walk toward a burnt orange finish.

Author image
Twitter

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch
Author Image

Colin Lynch

Twitter
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
College Football Playoff Moves to Straight Seeding Model, Ending Automatic Byes for Conference Champions
College Football

LATEST College Football Playoff Moves to Straight Seeding Model, Ending Automatic Byes for Conference Champions

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2025
Mack Brown Reflects on UNC Departure, Subtly Takes Jab at Support Bill Belichick Now Receives
College Football
Mack Brown Reflects on UNC Departure, Subtly Takes Jab at Support Bill Belichick Now Receives
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2025

Sometimes, a farewell is quiet. Other times, it echoes after you’re gone. This week, Mack Brown, twice the head coach at North Carolina, offered words of encouragement for his successor,…

Nick Saban Wins Sports Emmy, Finds New Chapter in Broadcast Booth After Historic Coaching Career
College Football
Nick Saban Wins Sports Emmy, Finds New Chapter in Broadcast Booth After Historic Coaching Career
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2025

For nearly two decades, Nick Saban stood on the sideline with the weight of a dynasty on his shoulders. Now, he sits behind a desk—and still, the accolades come. On…

Ohio Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Ban Noon Kickoffs for State Schools—Except for Ohio State vs. Michigan
College Football
Ohio Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Ban Noon Kickoffs for State Schools—Except for Ohio State vs. Michigan
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 20 2025
Keisean Henderson
College Football
College Football: 2026’s Most Electric Recruits Who Could Play Right Away
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 15 2025
College Football Playoff Moves to Straight Seeding Model, Ending Automatic Byes for Conference Champions
College Football
ACC Pushes Back: Inside the Battle for Fairness in the College Football Playoff Format
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 14 2025
SEC Recruiting Update: Georgia Surges, Texas A&M Battles LSU, and Miami Stuns with Jackson Cantwell
College Football
SEC Recruiting Update: Georgia Surges, Texas A&M Battles LSU, and Miami Stuns with Jackson Cantwell
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 13 2025
Arrow to top