Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings Eyeing Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings are both linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Both teams are looking to be contenders this year. Beckham Jr. wants to go to teams he feels like can win now.

Odell Beckham Jr. is seen to be one of the highly coveted free agents on the market. Then why is he still available?

Beckham Jr. played for the Los Angeles Rams last year after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and is still recovering from it.

Odell still has the talent and pedigree of being a good wide receiver in the NFL. Pretty much every team could use Beckham Jr., but he is asking for a long term deal. Most teams are unlikely comfortable with given him a multi-year deal. Because of that, there are only few suitors interested.

Odell recently declined a deal with the Rams who are also interested in bringing him back.

The two teams showing interest right now are the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Minnesota Vikings are a new team coming into the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been actively recruiting Odell as they both went to the same college in LSU.

#Vikings Justin Jefferson has been recruiting former #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. #SKOL The two attended the same college #LSU and are close friends. Possibly something to 👀 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 19, 2022

The Vikings could use somebody like Beckham Jr. to strengthen their wide receiver depth. Wide receiver three KJ Osborn has not really done much this year. He has shown flashes but has not really been consistent. Adding OBJ would make the Vikings even more potent.

For the Chiefs, the absence if Tyreek Hill has been very noticeable in this offense. Even though the Chiefs are still very efficient, they still do not have that go to wide receiver.

Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 19, 2022

OBJ has shown in the past he can become that go to guy. Him being added to a Patrick Mahomes led offense would be a match made in heaven.