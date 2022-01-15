Juventus vs Udinese live stream: Serie A preview, kick off time and team news

A Juventus team that’s struggling to stay competitive at the top of Serie A faces a Udinese side that’s fighting for survival near the foot of the table this Saturday evening.

For the latest team news, a full game preview, as well as details on how to stream the match live and online, read on:

Juventus vs Udinese live stream

Juventus vs Udinese preview

Juventus prepare to welcome Udinese to the Juventus Stadium for a late-evening clash in Serie A this weekend.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side surrendered the early advantage and was beaten 2-1 by fierce rival Internazionale in the Supercoppa on Wednesday night, with former Arsenal and Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez, netting the winner late on. The upcoming Udinese match represents Bianconeri’s first chance of redemption in front of a boisterous home crowd.

Things are looking up in Serie A for Juventus at least. Allegri’s side has only been defeated once in its last seven outings. The team will draw confidence from the nature of last week’s memorable comeback in a 4-3 victory vs Roma away at the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite this recent good run of form, Juventus are still only in 5th place in Serie A and 11 points behind league leaders, Inter Milan, who also have a game in hand.

Udinese, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency all year. Luca Gotti’s side finds itself in 14th place, in touching distance of a relegation battle, having amassed just 20 points from 19 games played.

The lack of consistency that plagues this Udinese roster is no better illustrated than by looking at their last two results: an excellent 4-0 win vs Cagliari a fortnight ago was immediately followed by a disturbing 6-2 home loss to Atalanta.

When does Juventus vs Udinese kick off?

Juventus vs Udinese kicks off on Saturday, January 15 at 19:45 BST at the Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Udinese team news

Juventus team news

With the notable exceptions of star man Federico Chiesa (ACL tear) and much-maligned Welsh star Aaron Ramsey (COVID), Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has no other injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s home fixture vs stuttering Udinese.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Bernadeschi, Locatelli, McKennie; Dybala, Morata

Udinese team news

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Padelli; Molina, Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck, Perez; Pussetto, Walace, Udogie, Deolofeu; Beto

