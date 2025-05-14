Juan Soto has downplayed the significance of the upcoming Subway Series between the two New York MLB franchises, despite leaving the Yankees for the Mets in December 2024.

Juan Soto Gives Firm Stance On Upcoming Mets vs Yankees Series

In December 2024, Juan Soto became the highest paid MLB player of all-time by agreeing a $765 million deal with the New York Mets and became the first player to ever sign a 15-year deal.

Joining the Mets directly from the Yankees is something that only a select few players have done in the past, but Soto’s deal was so mind-boggling that he had no choice.

Soto’s opening months with the Mets were far from extraordinary, as he appeared to struggle at his new home, however the Dominican has started to pick up pace and show why he is earning the big bucks.

In May 2025 so far, Soto has 1.067 OPS and has hit five home runs, meaning the 26-year-old has now hit right homers in the regular season while also sitting on 20 RBIs.

As for the New York Mets as a whole, it has been a strong start to the 2025 season and the MLB franchise currently sit top of the National League after winning 28 of their 43 matches (losing 15).

They are currently unbeaten from their opening three matches in a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and will move on to the Subway Series against the Yankees next – starting on May 16.

This will be Juan Soto’s first time facing his former side, adding a sub-plot to an already interesting encounter and the Mets star has revealed that he is not treating it any differently to a normal MLB clash.

Juan Soto said: “I think the Subway Series is just another series where we have to go out there and try to win the series. We have to keep moving forward, forget about who we’re going to face, and just try to win the series because, in the end, that’s what we’re here for.”