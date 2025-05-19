MLB

Chicago Cubs Recall Top Prospect Matt Shaw, Hoping for New Chapter at Third Base After Early Struggles

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Chicago Cubs Recall Top Prospect Matt Shaw, Hoping for New Chapter at Third Base After Early Struggles
Chicago Cubs Recall Top Prospect Matt Shaw, Hoping for New Chapter at Third Base After Early Struggles

Baseball, at its core, is a game of patience—and timing. For Matt Shaw, the wait has lasted just under two months, but the journey has felt longer. Chicago’s top position prospect is returning to the big leagues, called back by a Cubs team still searching for consistency at third base and for a spark in the heart of a pennant race. Shaw’s first taste of the majors was bitter. His second? The Cubs believe it can be different. Because this time, the swing is simpler. The moment, perhaps, more manageable. And the belief—still very much alive.

From Setback to Swing Change: Shaw’s Second Chance

In mid-April, the numbers told a difficult truth. One home run. Three RBIs. Eighteen strikeouts in 58 plate appearances. For Matt Shaw, the early returns on his major league debut were not just underwhelming—they were unfamiliar. The game that had come so naturally through college and the minors had turned, suddenly, into a mirror of adjustments.

Shaw was sent back to Triple-A Iowa. Not to disappear, but to rebuild.

The focus was mechanical. The leg kick was shortened. The intent, simplified. And then the swing started to match the promise. Over 24 games in Iowa, Shaw batted .286 with six home runs and an OPS over .950. More importantly, the ball was coming off his bat with purpose again—driven to all fields, lifted with authority, and landing where defenses couldn’t reach.

“He had gotten a little passive,” Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly said. “Now he’s driving the baseball again.”

Baseball doesn’t offer guarantees, just opportunities. And for Shaw, the second one arrives with fewer expectations but perhaps a stronger sense of self.

A Struggling Spot in a Contending Lineup

If Matt Shaw’s bat can match the belief, the Cubs may finally find answers in a place that’s only produced questions.

Third base has been a void. No home runs. A .184 average. An OPS that ranks among the worst in baseball. Chicago has relied on Jon Berti and Nicky Lopez—players whose gloves provide steadiness, but whose bats have not offered much else.

The team holds a slim lead in the National League Central. And in a division where every game could matter, they need production—not just stability. Shaw brings that possibility. He also brings energy. Confidence. The quiet urgency of a player who knows what it means to be sent down and to earn his way back.

Lopez, by all indications, did not travel with the team to Miami. He is expected to be traded or designated for assignment. It’s a difficult moment for a veteran. But baseball is often a game of timing, and Shaw’s timing—after a month of adjustment—now feels right.

He won’t be asked to carry the offense. He’ll be asked to contribute. To compete. And maybe, to remind the Cubs of what they saw when they called his name on draft day.

The Road Back Begins on the Road

Fittingly, Shaw’s return won’t begin under the lights of Wrigley, but far from home—in the echo of visitor dugouts in Miami and Cincinnati.

This road trip is more than just games for the Cubs. It’s an early-season hinge point. And it’s where Shaw begins again.

For a 23-year-old, this is the job’s dual nature: celebrated prospect one moment, demoted student the next. But Shaw has handled both with the kind of professionalism that resonates beyond numbers.

He wasn’t bitter when he was sent down. He went to work. He listened. He changed.

Now, he returns not as a savior, but as a spark. And in the quiet between innings, in the swing that now comes with less lift but more purpose, the Cubs are hoping to find what they’ve been missing.

Maybe it’s not about how a season starts.

Maybe it’s about how it resets.

Author image
Twitter

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch
Author Image

Colin Lynch

Twitter
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Mick Abel MLB Debut
MLB

LATEST Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Mick Abel Opens Up About Dream Start After Impressive MLB Debut

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025
MLB
Mookie Betts Makes Athletics Pay After Oakland Decided To Intentionally Walk Shohei Ohtani
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 16 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers Star, Mookie Betts, punished the Oakland Athletics with a punishing hit after the Athletics intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani. Mookie Betts Punishes Athletics For Shohei Ohtani Walk Decision…

Ben Joyce Shoulder Injury
MLB
Los Angeles Angels Star Ben Joyce Undergoes Operation After Suffering Season Ending Shoulder Injury
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 15 2025

Los Angeles Angels star pitcher, Ben Joyce, is set to miss the rest of the 2025 MLB season after an operation for a major shoulder injury. Ben Joyce Ruled Out…

Pete Rose’s MLB Ban Ends After Death: Hall of Fame Debate Reignites in Cincinnati Tribute
MLB
Pete Rose’s MLB Ban Ends After Death: Hall of Fame Debate Reignites in Cincinnati Tribute
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 14 2025
Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect Dalton Rushing: A New Chapter Begins in Los Angeles
MLB
Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect Dalton Rushing: A New Chapter Begins in Los Angeles
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 14 2025
MLB
New York Mets Star Juan Soto Claims Upcoming Clash Against His Former Side Is ‘Just Another Series’
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 14 2025
Alex Bregman Red Sox Tigers
MLB
Alex Bregman Hits Back After Receiving Boos From Detroit Tigers Fans and Claims Joining Red Sox Was Not A ‘Diss’ To Detroit
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 13 2025
Arrow to top