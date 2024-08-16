On a recent podcast with teammate Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson revealed the real reason why he took a pay cut in New York next year and Knicks fans will love his response.

Why Did Jalen Brunson Take A Pay Cut?

Jalen Brunson accepted a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension earlier this summer, with his deal turning heads as the Knicks star is set to earn $113million less than he was on his previous offer.

It was widely believed that Brunson accepted a pay cut to accommodate other player’s salaries in New York and the 27-year-old confirmed this week that was part of the reason.

“It’s kinda simple. I want to be here. I want to show that actions speak louder than just talking about stuff. I want this team to be together for a long time. I want to win here. That’s it.”

Jalen Brunson on his extension: “It’s kinda simple. I want to be here. I want to show that actions speak louder than just talking about stuff. I want this team to be together for a long time. I want to win here. That’s it.” (via @Roommates__Show) pic.twitter.com/7cQCq7qzyD — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) August 15, 2024

The Knicks were able to bring in Brunson’s former Villanova teammate in the offseason thanks to Brunson’s pay cut, with Mikal Bridges joining in a trade from the Nets.

New York will be hoping Bridges can help them go on step further this season, after the Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in a Conference semi finals seven game series.

Brunson was also named as the new Knicks team captain this summer, becoming the first player to take charge of the role since Lance Thomas (2018-19).

Josh Hart Addresses Noah Lyles

Brunson’s close friend and teammate Josh Hart also hosts the ‘Roommates Show’ podcast and he spoke on the show about controversy caused by USA sprinter Noah Lyles this summer.

The Olympian went viral last year for his comments on the NBA, saying that the winners should not be crowned ‘world champions’ as the US isn’t the whole world.

Josh Hart tweeted about Lyles throughout the Olympics, but he was able to admit he was impressed by his compatriot after an impressive summer games in Paris.

Lol na he an Olympic gold medalist. He can talk for life 😂 https://t.co/f18joDmXRj — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 4, 2024

“For most of these Olympics, I was patriotic, I wanted Team USA to win gold, but I really wanted him [Noah Lyles] to lose.

“I think this was the first time all of the NBA twitter really banded together.” Hart continues. “I was just hating, but then [after winning the 100m] I was like, dang, respect, I can’t even hate it anymore.”

Lyles won gold in the 100m and bronze in the 200m, with the sprinter diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly after losing his second, more favoured event.