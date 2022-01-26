Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

On Wednesday, Ivory Coast will face Egypt in an upcoming Africa Cup of Nations match.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Live Stream

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Preview

Ivory Coast had an easy group stage run, winning two and drawing one of their three games. They won their first game 1-0 against Equatorial Guinea before drawing 2-2 with Sierra Leone. They then defeated Algeria, the defending champs, 3-1 in their most recent match.

For the seventh time in their previous nine outings, the Elephants have advanced to the knockout stages.

Whereas Egypt was outplayed by Nigeria in their opening match, losing 1-0. However, they rebounded admirably, winning their second and third games by 1-0 margins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, respectively.

When does Ivory Coast vs Egypt kick-off?

The Ivory Coast vs Egypt will kick off at 21:00 on 26th January 2022.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Team News

Ivory Coast Team News

Ivory Coast will head into the game without any injuries.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Sangare; Aurier, Kossounou, Deli, Konan; Kessie, Seri, Sangare; Zaha, Haller, Pepe

Egypt Team News

Ahmed Fatouh, Akram Tawfik is injured for Egypt.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El-Shennawy; Kamal, Hegazi, Hamdi, Ashraf; Fathi, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

