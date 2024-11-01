The Boston Bruins have started the 2024 NHL season notably poor and as a result, head coach Jim Montgomery may be at risk of losing his job.

Jim Montgomery’s Job At Risk

It has not been an easy start to the season for the Boston Bruins fans and after their 11 games played so far, they have just four wins.

Boston lost again on Thursday and it marked back to back defeats in the NHL for the second time already in the season, with pressure mounting in Massachusetts.

A 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes was the latest defeat for Jim Montgomery’s side and the Bruins head coach could be looking for a new job if results don’t turn around soon.

“Right now, we’re not happy,” Montgomery said after the loss. “Nobody’s happy with what’s going on. But we will get out of it. We will be better. Hopefully it creates a better result come playoff time.

Jim Montgomery, Trent Frederic, and David Pastrnak spoke with the media following the #NHLBruins loss to the Canes. pic.twitter.com/1m5ursnlYX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 1, 2024

“There’s no substitute for second and third effort.”

With just one win in their last six games the Bruins are struggling and they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday – a team they have lost to already this season.

It seems that the players haven’t given up on the coaching staff just yet though and Trent Frederic insisted after the Hurricanes loss that the side needs to stick together through the difficult run.

“I think kind of everyone needs to come together. With a team with a lot of individuals, including myself, aren’t doing well, and I think everybody just needs to worry about the team and be team-first.

“And not saying that’s the case, but the individual stuff will come and kind of all blend in together.”

It’s the Bruins offence that is letting down the team most to start 2024, with just 29 goals scored in the first 11 games of the campaign – the third worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins lost 8-2 to the Canes and remain at the bottom of the Atlantic Divison standings… pic.twitter.com/CZ2qVG6MpP — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2024

The Flyers are up next for Boston and they represent a good opportunity for the Bruins to turn things around, as another team with the same record after 11 games.