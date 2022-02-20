Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Inter Milan takes on Sassuolo on Sunday in the latest round of Serie A matches. Both clubs have talented players and will be eager to win this match.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live stream

You can watch the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Virgin Bet.

Sign up and deposit any amount into your account

Start watching the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred BetUK– LiveScore Bet 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Virgin Bet has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Virgin Bet and watch the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Virgin Bet by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo is now in 12th place in Serie A and has not been at their best this season. The Neroverdi were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma last week and will need to step up their game in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, is now in second place in the league rankings and has had a poor month. The Nerazzurri were overwhelmed by Liverpool in their previous Champions League match and will be looking to avenge that defeat this weekend.

When does Inter Milan vs Sassuolo kick-off?

The Inter Milan vs Sassuolo will kick off at 22:00 on 20th February 2022 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Team News

Inter Milan Team News

Inter Milan will be without the services of Robin Gosens, Joaquin Correa, and Marcelo Brozovic.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Barella, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Sanchez, Martinez

Sassuolo Team News

Sassuolo will be without Pedro Obiang, Jeremy Toljan, and Filip Djuricic.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ayhan, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca