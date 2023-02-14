Indianapolis Colts Hire Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

It’s a quick turnaround from the Super Bowl LVII loss on Sunday night, but the Colts now have their new head coach.

Steichen, 37, is the second-youngest head coach in franchise history. He’s also the third-youngest head coach currently in the NFL with Sean McVay (37) and Kevin O’Connell (37) ahead of him. Steichen got started coaching in the NFL in 2011, he has some interesting experience working with some impressive players and coaches.

Steichen got his start as a defensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers for the 2011 and 2012. He then joined the Cleveland Browns staff as an offensive quality control coach in 2013.

He went back to the Chargers as an offensive quality control coach in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Steichen was then promoted to quarterbacks coach for the next four seasons working closely with Philip Rivers during that time.

He was the interim offensive coordinator in 2019 after the Chargers fired Ken Wisenhunt. He was then promoted to be the full-time offensive coordinator in 2020. This resulted in rookie Justin Herbert having an excellent campaign.

Steichen joined Nick Sirianni’s staff in 2021 and has held the role of offensive coordinator and play-caller since. The Eagles offense was one of the most explosive units in the NFL. It’s clear Jalen Hurts has made impressive strides as a quarterback under Steichen’s tenure.

With Steichen now set to be the new head coach, the first order of business will be to fill out his offensive staff and then find a potential franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. In the division, the Jacksonville Jaguars on the rise. The Colts are projected to not be favorites to win the AFC South according to Indiana sports-books.