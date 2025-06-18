NFL

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is still not over the loss to Buffalo in the 2024 playoffs

In 2024, the Baltimore Ravens finished 12-5. That was the best record in the AFC North, and the Ravens were the #3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore beat Pittsburgh 28-14 in the wild-card round. In the divisional round, the Ravens were matched up against the #2 seed Buffalo Bills. It was a hard-fought game for the Ravens, but they lost 27-25 to Buffalo. Five months after that loss, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson spoke to the media for the first time. Jackson said he is still not over that loss to the Bills and that the Ravens have “vengeance on our mind.”

Can Lamar Jackson finally lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl?


With the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Ravens selected QB Lamar Jackson out of Louisville. Despite winning the Heisman Trophy in college, Jackson slipped to the end of the first round. That’s left a chip on his shoulder for his entire career despite two league MVPs and three first-team All-Pro selections. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Jackson has a record of 70-24. The second-best record for any QB in that span.

While Jackson has been electric for the Ravens in the regular season, he’s fallen short in the playoffs. That’s arguably the biggest knock on Jackson so far in his career. However, Lamar Jackson has only made the Conference championship one time in five postseason appearances. Additionally, he’s the only QB with multiple league MVPs to not reach a Super Bowl. Jackson’s career is far from over, and there’s plenty of time for him to accomplish that.

Ravens QB coach Tee Martin described the playoff loss to Buffalo as a “deep loss” for Lamar Jackson. As the QB and leader of the team, the criticism falls on him. The Ravens had a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion, but TE Mark Andrews dropped the pass. Lamar Jackson says the team has learned from that loss and said they’ll be better from it in the future. How far can Lamar Jackson take the 2025 Ravens roster?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
