How soon will rookie QB Jaxson Dart make his first start for the Giants in 2025?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2025 NFL draft, only two QBs were selected in the first round. Tennessee had the #1 overall selection and took Miami’s QB Cam Ward. Trading back into the first round were the New York Giants. 

With the 25th overall pick, they selected Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. To begin workouts in the spring, Dart was the third-string behind two veteran QBs. Over the last three weeks, Dart has worked with the second team ahead of Jameis Winston. Head coach Brian Daboll has expressed how impressed he’s been with the rookie early on. Just how soon will Jaxson Dart make his first start for Big Blue?

Will Jaxson Dart surpass Russell Wilson as the Giants’ starter in 2025?


Compared to years past, the New York Giants have real competition in their QB room. This offseason, the Giants brought in three new QBs. One through the draft and two through free agency. With the 25th overall pick in the 2025 draft, New York selected QB Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. Additionally, the Giants signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The team has already come out and said that Wilson will be their starter in Week 1.

However, that doesn’t mean rookie Jaxson Dart will not have an opportunity to start in 2025. When speaking to the media, head coach Brian Daboll had positive things to say about the rookie. He shared how Dart has made improvements since joining the team and how he’s been able to “fit right in” with the rest of the QB room. Russell Wilson is the unquestioned Week 1 starter, but Jaxson Dart is making it hard for the Giants to have him sit on the bench.

Early on, it feels like Dart will have an opportunity to start at some point next season. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Giants have the toughest strength of schedule heading into 2025. They’re projected win total is 5.5 games. If the season goes downhill for New York, the team could turn to Jaxson Dart to get him experience. Spring practice is over for the Giants, and next up is training camp for rookies starting on July 16th.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
