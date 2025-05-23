If Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is selected All-NBA, his extension would increase $9 million per season

Despite losing in the playoffs, the 2024-25 season was an overall success for the Pistons. Detroit tripled its number of wins from the 2023-24 season. They went 44-38 this past season.

Leading the team all year long was first-time all-star Cade Cunningham. He enjoyed the best season of his NBA career and was one of the top PGs in the league. On Friday, the NBA will announce the players who were selected All-NBA. If Cunningham is one of them, he’s in line for a massive payday. His salary would increase by $9 million per season on his next extension.

Cade Cunningham would cash in massively if he is selected All-NBA

The 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team will be announced today at 2 p.m. ET. The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Team will be revealed by @NBAonTNT tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and Knicks. pic.twitter.com/2H3WoykX2s — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2025



During the 2024-25 regular season, Cade Cunningham started a career-high 70 games for the Pistons. The 23-year-old enjoyed the best season of his professional career in year five. He averaged a career-high 26.1 points and 9.1 assists per game. Additionally, his 35.0 minutes per game was a new personal best for Cunningham. On Friday, the league will announce the first, second, and third-team All-NBA.

If Cunningham is one of those 15 players, he’s in line for a serious payday. As it stands, the one-time all-star is eligible for a five-year, $224 million extension. That deal would start at the beginning of next season. With an All-NBA selection, that extension would increase to five years, $269 million. Cunningham would make $9 million more per season if he were All-NBA in 2024-25.

Cade Cunningham is the Pistons’ franchise player, and he is a foundational piece. Detroit built a solid team around the all-star PG this past season. The team is still $68.5 million under the $195.5 million threshold for the first apron of the luxury tax. Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley are unrestricted free agents this offseason. Who will the Pistons decide to bring back?