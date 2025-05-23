NBA

If Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is selected All-NBA, his extension would increase $9 million per season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cade Cunningham Pistons pic
Cade Cunningham Pistons pic

Despite losing in the playoffs, the 2024-25 season was an overall success for the Pistons. Detroit tripled its number of wins from the 2023-24 season. They went 44-38 this past season. 

Leading the team all year long was first-time all-star Cade Cunningham. He enjoyed the best season of his NBA career and was one of the top PGs in the league. On Friday, the NBA will announce the players who were selected All-NBA. If Cunningham is one of them, he’s in line for a massive payday. His salary would increase by $9 million per season on his next extension.

Cade Cunningham would cash in massively if he is selected All-NBA


During the 2024-25 regular season, Cade Cunningham started a career-high 70 games for the Pistons. The 23-year-old enjoyed the best season of his professional career in year five. He averaged a career-high 26.1 points and 9.1 assists per game. Additionally, his 35.0 minutes per game was a new personal best for Cunningham. On Friday, the league will announce the first, second, and third-team All-NBA.

If Cunningham is one of those 15 players, he’s in line for a serious payday. As it stands, the one-time all-star is eligible for a five-year, $224 million extension. That deal would start at the beginning of next season. With an All-NBA selection, that extension would increase to five years, $269 million. Cunningham would make $9 million more per season if he were All-NBA in 2024-25.

Cade Cunningham is the Pistons’ franchise player, and he is a foundational piece. Detroit built a solid team around the all-star PG this past season. The team is still $68.5 million under the $195.5 million threshold for the first apron of the luxury tax.  Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley are unrestricted free agents this offseason. Who will the Pistons decide to bring back?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Onyeka Okongwu Hawks pic
NBA

LATEST NBA insiders reveal the Los Angeles Lakers’ top trade target this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2025
USATSI 26016770 168396541 lowres
NBA
Lakers fans rejoice as Luka Doncic’s fiancée posts healthy food on social media
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 23 2025

Los Angeles Lakers fans were delighted to see Luka Doncic’s fiancée cooking some healthy food as concerns remain over the Slovenian’s conditioning. Doncic’s partner Anamaria Goltes shared a photo on…

All Defensive first team 2024 25
NBA
Three players earned All-Defensive first-team honors for the first time in their career on Thursday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2025

Last season, the NBA made tweaks to voting for All-Defense. In the past, two guards and three forwards/centers were selected. Now, voting for All-Defense is positionless.  The top five players…

Moses Moody Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Moses Moody is expected to be ready for training camp after surgery Thursday on his thumb
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2025
Rudy Gobert pic
NBA
Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert has been a no-show through two games in the Western Conference Final
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2025
USATSI 26248663 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 23 2025
Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum pic
NBA
What American player is most likely to be the next MVP of the NBA?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2025
Arrow to top